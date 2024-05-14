Brownells Inc.

The firearms industry is one of the most regulated in the US. Rules are not only many but also stringent, with random auditing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Infractions can bring fines of as much as USD 1 million. Compliance is also a moving target, with laws frequently changing and varying from state to state.





In addition to regulatory compliance, Brownells faces rising customer expectations. “People’s perceptions of e-commerce are, ‘I put an order in, and I should get a package at my door the next day,’” says Curt Graff, Director of Technology at Brownells. “In a regulated industry, that can’t happen as often. And because our e-commerce site didn’t talk to our legacy business system from a rules perspective, customers would send orders to us electronically and we’d have to tell them we couldn’t ship it because of regulations. We needed to be more flexible and adaptable.”

