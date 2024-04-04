IBM Automation Decision Services (ADS) is business automation software for modeling and managing business decisions in an easy-to-use, low-code UI. It is available standalone or within IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation, where it is pre-integrated with other automation technologies.
When critical decisions need to be made, IBM decisioning solutions like ADS and Operational Decision Manager (ODM) become the catalysts for success. When integrated with watsonx Orchestrate’s conversational capabilities, through Cloud Pak for Business Automation in SaaS, users can more efficiently interact with the system, calling upon decision engines, and obtaining insights without the need for manual intervention.
Use insights to optimize the power of data, enabling more informed decisions in your business operations. Detect and act on issues before they impact operations.
Consistently and efficiently run business operations at scale. Automate approvals, process claims, onboard emplyees and clients, and help reduce noncompliance costs and prevent credit losses.
Provide documented proof of decision process to support compliance auditing. Change policies as regulations evolve. Drive consistency between geographies, channels and regulations.
Model business decisions with an easy-to-use, low-code UI.
Make predictive decisions with out-of-the-box machine learning integration.
Collaborate on rules with SMEs across your organization.
Instantly verify your decisions work the way you expected.
Build and operate with common DevOps and CI/CD practices.
Simulate multiple versions of the same decision using Big Data Analytics.
Take advantage of a low footprint and faster time to production without cumbersome configuring. Built to meet your architectural needs, ADS provides a powerful runtime or microservices-based option to address your most demanding workloads.
Take advantage of pre-integrated automation capabilities and deploy on any hybrid cloud environment. When used in the Cloud Pak for Business Automation, you can seamlessly integrate Automation Decision Services with other automation technologies such as workflow, capture and content.
