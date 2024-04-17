Working with its IBM Business Partner ABP, the Ministry quickly determined that IBM Operational Decision Manager—included with IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation—offered the technical capabilities to help manage data on the COVID-19 status of millions of citizens.

“We worked with ABP through a series of proof-of-concept scenarios, which demonstrated how we could use our data to automate and accelerate decision-making,” says Altshuler. “Through our partnership with ABP, we saw that we could use the decision-making engine in IBM Operational Decision Manager to help us rapidly assign certificates to fully vaccinated, recovered and negative-testing citizens.”

The Ministry collaborated closely with ABP to deploy the new solution and integrate it with multiple data sources—including the Israeli immigration authority, healthcare providers and vaccination centers.

Altshuler recalls: “ABP had significant experience in deploying IBM Operational Decision Manager. We also greatly appreciated that we could call on local support whenever we needed it.”

Working with ABP, the Ministry successfully implemented its first digital product: a set of automated rules to determine the vaccination status of the entire population. Building on the success of this initiative, the organization has greatly extended its use of the IBM solution—supporting additional use cases around COVID-19 and beyond.

“During the later stages of the pandemic, we began closely monitoring the emergence of COVID-19 variants,” says Altshuler. “To effectively track the evolution of the virus, it was vital to determine the optimal COVID-19 test samples to send for genomic sequencing. With ABP, we quickly built a set of rules in IBM Operational Decision Manager to automatically prioritize the samples to send for genomic sequencing analysis each day—helping us to track new variants and mutations of the virus.”

In addition, the Ministry of Health uses IBM Operational Decision Manager to calculate Polio vaccination status and track the relevant population for Polio vaccination campaign management.