UK National Health Service Blood and Transplant

Thousands of patients on waiting lists for organ transplants across the UK may not know it, but the NHSBT is just as important to them as their transplant surgeon. Before a single life can be saved with a donor organ, a complex chain of events has to be coordinated.

This responsibility falls to the NHSBT, which operates the transplant waiting list and provides the matching and allocation processes identifying potential recipients of every donated organ—heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, small bowel and more.

While the number of organs donated for transplantation has been growing in the UK, an average of three people each day die while waiting for a trans-plant, according to Sally Johnson, NHSBT Director of Organ Donation and Transplant, whose team coordinates with donor hospitals and transplant surgeons and supports families as they make decisions regarding donating their relatives’ organs. “Making the most of our donor pool is absolutely critical to saving more lives, and improving our processes for making allocation decisions means we can use more organs than we would otherwise.”

A range of factors influence those allocation decisions—or allocation schemes, as they’re called—every-thing from the age, size, and clinical condition of the donor and recipient to the unique physiology of each organ type. Medical determinants shaping the development of a suc-cessful kidney allocation scheme, for example, are entirely distinct from those of a heart or liver.

Regardless, all schemes are developed at NHSBT with the intent of maximising equity of access and utility of organ transplantation overall, and all schemes are intended to reflect the latest in research and medical advances. This need to stay current—to constantly modify allocation schemes and develop and implement new rules and processes—manifests itself primarily as a technology challenge within the agency.

“We’ve been updating our schemes every 2 - 3 years, and one of the problems we had was that we’d built those schemes and the associated business processes into our existing IT environment, which was extremely complex,” says Aaron Powell, chief digital officer at NHSBT. “We became less and less able to make changes safely over time because we’d lost institutional knowledge due to personnel turnover and we didn’t have a full grasp of what was happening where within the depths of the system.”

Mr. Powell says it was taking an unacceptably long time to implement changes in the allocation schemes—several years in some cases; longer than it took to develop an entirely new, improved scheme. “We had to find a way to capture workflows, simplify processes and develop, implement and change rules quickly.”