If color is a kind of language in India, its message is one of exuberance, joy and beauty. Not surprisingly, that same instinct to express through color is leaving a mark on the walls of India’s households, especially among its rapidly growing middle class. Amidst this colorization boom, Asian Paints stands out—not just for its paints, but for its bold strategies.

Today, the Mumbai-based company is India’s leading paint maker, and is ranked seventh among the top coatings companies in the world and second largest in Asia. While many factors contributed to its current market ascendency, those that made the biggest difference have come from a willingness to embrace audacious strategies that have paid off. Asian Paints was, for example, the first company in India to use technology—at the time, a supercomputer—to better understand and react to demand patterns.

But what truly set Asian Paints apart was a pioneering, game-changing distribution strategy in which the product moved straight from the manufacturing facility to dealers. For all the logistical and fulfillment challenges of this approach, it got the company closer to its channel partners and established its dealer network—now some 60,000+ strong—as the strategic pillar and key to growth it remains today.

More recently, Asian Paints began a major transformation journey from paint to décor, aimed at redefining itself from a paint products and services company to a provider of more diversified home décor solutions, including bath fittings, kitchens, fabrics, wallpapers, rugs, furniture, furnishing and lighting. To the company’s top business and IT leaders, the shift was a natural evolution in strategy that further broadened its décor reach to consumers and diversified its revenue sources.

But they also recognized that it presented a new set of challenges and opportunities for the company’s dealer-centric distribution strategy. One key opportunity was streamlining the execution of trade promotions, which are designed to increase revenues. The company’s new and expanded mix of offerings threatened to complicate promotions processes, potentially restraining growth. For Asian Paints, it was exactly the kind of issue that brought IT and the lines of business together to address.