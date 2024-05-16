IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions, previously named Red Hat Process Automation Manager and Red Hat Decision Manager, is enterprise automation software for workflow and decision management.
End-to-end intelligent process automation helps organizations improve efficiency, increase accuracy and reduce errors. IBM Business Automation Manager Open Edition supports dynamic human-driven to fully automated, business processes that can be combined with digital workforces to offer endless opportunities to transform your organization.
Process Automation Manager Open Edition,
previously known as Red Hat Process Automation
Manager, is a platform for modeling and automating
business processes (BMPN2), including case
management and decision support.
Decision Manager Open Edition, previously known as
Red Hat Decision Manager, is a platform for modeling
and automating business decisions with Decision
Model and Notation (DMN) and business rules.
Gain insights into how to leverage the latest features and enhancements of IBM Business Automation Manager Open Editions to automate processes and decisions.
At IBM, support goes beyond just fixing issues. With deep technical and industry knowledge, armed with award-winning AI technology, IBM Support collaborates across our entire company of researchers, offering managers, engineers and developers to help you and your business succeed.
Only IBM subscribers have access to the IBM Knowledge base. This extensive database of resources provides access to the same knowledge-centered support system IBM engineers use.
IBM offers a portfolio of tested and hardened solutions with security resources that help clients use open-source technologies in a trusted manner.
IBM supports a partner ecosystem of thousands of partner products and services that are tested and certified to perform effortlessly with IBM technologies.
Developers can get started quickly using familiar tools such as VSCode and common DevOps tools such as Git, Maven and Jenkins.
Lightweight and scalable business-friendly design tools for process and decision modeling, testing, and deployment.
Easily fits microservices distributed architectures running on hybrid and multi-cloud deployment models. Native integration with popular tools used on containerized solutions.
Container-based architecture and Kogito-based decision management in conjunction with Red Hat OpenShift allows you to deploy your applications on the public cloud of your choice or on-premesis without any change in functionality, scalability, reliability, responsiveness, agility and productivity.
Supports Open Standards such as Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN), Case Management Model and Notation (CMMN), and Decision Model and Notation (DMN) standards, ensuring compatibility with third-party applications.
Automatically generated APIs based on your decision and process models, that can meet your domain design.
Build custom, cloud-native applications that automate business processes and decisions with open-source software.
Build, deploy, automate and govern rules-based business decision models to accelerate operational efficiency.
IBM has long been a proponent of open source technology. Business Automation Manager Open Editions builds on Open Source projects such as Kogito, jBPM, and more. The upstream projects are backed by the strong, diverse and active KIE community. IBM tests, packages and supports these offerings to give you confidence to deploy in your unique environment.
Analyze, automate and govern low-code business decisions to meet enterprise needs.
Gain visibility into enterprise-wide work. Empower case and knowledge workers with straight-through processing and full Enterprise Content Management.
Deliver intelligent automations quickly with low-code tooling.