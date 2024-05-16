End-to-end intelligent process automation helps organizations improve efficiency, increase accuracy and reduce errors. IBM Business Automation Manager Open Edition supports dynamic human-driven to fully automated, business processes that can be combined with digital workforces to offer endless opportunities to transform your organization.

Process Automation Manager Open Edition,

previously known as Red Hat Process Automation

Manager, is a platform for modeling and automating

business processes (BMPN2), including case

management and decision support.

Decision Manager Open Edition, previously known as

Red Hat Decision Manager, is a platform for modeling

and automating business decisions with Decision

Model and Notation (DMN) and business rules.