Manual and repetitive processes disrupt and slow operations, hurting productivity and growth. Workflow software helps you manage people, processes, and data. By using rules-based logic to automate business processes and reduce or eliminate time-consuming tasks, workflow software enables your teams to speed their work.

This increased efficiency not only minimizes human error but also empowers your team to focus on high-value tasks, boosting work quality and removing bottlenecks that hurt your bottom line. Automating business workflows allows you to optimize processes - seeing 80% of transactions being turned around in less than two hours - leading to increased productivity, enhanced customer experience, and continuous growth.

Learn how to improve productivity with IBM® Business Automation Workflow.