What is a workflow diagram?

As a direct result of Gantt and Winslow’s work, the workflow diagram evolved as a starting point for the Six Sigma operational approach. The discipline derives its name from the way statisticians depict the degree of deviation of a process from perfection, with Six Sigma having a failure rate of 0.00034%.

The Six Sigma method enables businesses to streamline process flows, customer interactions and experiences by using common metrics and 5 to 7 steps. Workflow diagrams can better address any area within these Six Sigma steps and methods, such as business process analysis or fine-tuning the steps in an e-commerce buyer’s journey.

Two of the most widespread Six Sigma models are DMADV (define, measure, analyze, design, verify) and DMAIC (define, measure, analyze, improve, control).