What is process mapping?

Process mapping visually represents a workflow, enabling teams to understand a process and its components more clearly. There are various process maps, which you might know by different names, such as:

Flowchart

Detailed process map

Document map

High-level process map

Rendered process map

Swimlane

Value-added chain diagram

Value-stream map

Flow diagram

Process flowchart

Process model

Workflow diagram

These visual diagrams are typically a component of a company’s business process management (BPM).



A process map outlines the individual steps within a process, identifying task owners and detailing expected timelines. They help communicate processes among stakeholders and reveal areas of improvement. Most process maps start at a macro level and then provide more detail as necessary.