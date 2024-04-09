What is business transformation?

Business transformations enable organizations to radically reinvent how work gets done at an enterprise scale, create new business models, and modernize technologies to unlock new business value.

These transformations stem from an examination of how the business operates and how it can improve. The resulting analysis often leads to significant changes that prepare the organization to better compete in an increasingly challenging environment.

Business transformation includes several specific transformations, all of which contribute to the overall business.

Digital transformation focuses on how best to use digital tools to serve customers and employees.

Organizational transformation focuses on how businesses organize their resources and operating models to maximize the ability to compete.

Cultural transformation deals with how to treat employees and other stakeholders, and how the business communicates its company culture, values and mission to internal and external audiences.

Organizations often implement business transformation to dive deeper into core competencies, branch out and make new products or pursue new markets that were not part of their original mission. Transformation initiatives require an organization to make fundamental changes that impact everything from customer experience to human resources to IT development.

Benefits include maintaining or growing a competitive advantage, streamlining operations, improving customer satisfaction and ultimately improving the bottom line.