The transformative power of ecosystem partnerships

The adage about keeping your friends close has taken on new meaning in the current world of business. Jason Kelley, Global Managing Partner and Strategic Partnership Lead, IBM Consulting, believes that today, organizations need to work with an ecosystem of partners to succeed, even if they’re competitors.
A partner ecosystem approach upends the traditional paradigm of competition among enterprises, moving away from bitter rivalries toward a more fluid and collaborative path to success. “It’s not competition,” Kelley says. “It’s ‘coopetition.’” When the outcomes are mutually beneficial, there is no reason companies shouldn’t collaborate. “Yes, we do compete in certain areas. But we’re also going to knock it out of the park together in other areas,” he says.
In today’s market, the ecosystem approach often gives crucial access to research, new technologies and competencies that an enterprise wouldn’t otherwise have. For those wary of this approach, a strong ecosystem is often the differentiator between similar offerings. “If I’m competing with you, my offering has to be better than yours,” Kelley says. “But an offering can be better if a company’s ecosystem is better than its competitors’ — if it’s more interactive, or if it allows the company to get its product to market faster.”
Creating a network of strong strategic partners is just the beginning. Enterprises need to be able to direct and manage the right collaborators to achieve the desired outcomes. “It’s all about the chef,” Kelley says. “It’s how you make sure you have the ingredients, but also that you bring them together in the right way to orchestrate the outcomes where one plus one equals three.”
For IBM, this means orchestrating business strategies and opportunities with an ecosystem that includes market leaders, like Adobe, Celonis, Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP and Workday, as well as infrastructure partners like Amazon Web Service (AWS), Google, Microsoft Azure and IBM’s own technologies. “Success is a team sport,” Kelley says. “It takes an offense and a defense, and it takes a manager and a referee. We bring all that together.” Kelley advocates harnessing a human-centered design process like IBM’s Garage methodology to align partners on mutually beneficial outcomes and define the strategies they’ll use to achieve them.
Coopetition is particularly important given the complexity of the challenges enterprises face in today’s digital world, which often make it impossible to go it alone. “There never was a silver bullet,” Kelley says. “There’s definitely not one now.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, digital tools and experiences became key to competitive advantage, and success demanded an ecosystem approach. In 2020, Audi UK partnered with IBM to improve the customer experience within its digital platforms and tools. IBM led a digital transformation using the IBM Garage methodology that enabled Audi to deliver customer advantages—like a test drive–booking application—75% faster.
As part of the transformation, IBM tapped its partnership with Adobe, implementing Adobe Experience Manager to deliver tools to customers and Adobe Analytics to build a platform for data-based performance evaluation and marketing insight. As a result, Audi increased lead generation by 59% at a time when car sales in the U.K. dropped by 29% overall.
Similarly, IBM worked with Swiss watch company TAG Heuer to create online shopping experiences that cultivated personalized relationships with customers — an especially important aspect of the luxury watch market. IBM transformed TAG Heuer’s Salesforce implementation to turbocharge the company’s ability to provide bespoke customer experiences, such as sending messages and gifts for birthdays and special occasions. Under seemingly impossible circumstances, TAG Heuer saw triple-digit growth in 2020.
For enterprises, there is no shortage of complex challenges and customer demands that require a collaborative response involving multiple stakeholders. Kelley notes four areas of disruption where ecosystem partnerships will be critical to success:
Kelley emphasizes that coopetition, though seemingly counterintuitive, is not just a necessity when facing complex challenges. It is a shared advantage that creates new possibilities. “We reduce the opportunity in the market when we focus on competition rather than collaboration,” he says. “There’s more than enough pie. We’ve got to make the pie bigger and quit trying to figure out how to slice it up.”
