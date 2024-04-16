The Nottingham plant became Reckitt’s first operational Factory of the Future in May 2021. By June, the company was already projecting a reduction in plant maintenance costs of 10% and a 3% decrease in electric power consumption. And the increased visibility to its equipment data is already providing insight for root cause analysis that is expected to drive significant productivity gains.

“The improved connectivity and data visibility allow us to really understand and analyze what we do and how we can start to improve it,” says Ellins. “When we apply machine learning or AI algorithms to that data, Reckitt will be better able to predict and plan for the future.”

That planning starts today by improving OEE. Department managers and operators now have immediate access to machine data, and operators no longer need to input that data into spreadsheets, which then must be searched for relevant information. The data, which is automatically uploaded from the machines, is also more accurate and reliable. This trusted data allows managers to spend their time analyzing the operations instead of searching for information and verifying its validity. This will help speed decision-making and problem resolution, and ultimately improve productivity.

Moving from calendar-based to condition- and cycle-based maintenance is also expected to help Reckitt improve productivity and efficiency. The automated system only triggers maintenance events when set conditions have been met, such as when a condition moves out of tolerance or an asset has run a set number of hours. According to Barnes, “This will help us increase our engineers’ efficiency as they will only be working on assets that need attention rather than trying to complete all of the work orders for every machine every month.”

“The single data backbone also provides Reckitt with a path to machine learning and AI-based operations and maintenance,” says IBM’s Woodham. For example, data can reveal when a machine is likely to break down or when it needs immediate maintenance. “Machine learning algorithms can help Reckitt understand the data and start to predict where things are going to go,” he says. “Predictions can turn into system-directed instructions, and so rather than somebody seeing a problem and deciding what to do about it, they can use the data to decide what to do, and finally close the loop.”

This kind of predictive analytics could also be applied to the company’s energy management systems now that they are connected to the data backbone. Because Reckitt now has consistent data and plant-level views of its energy consumption, it can replace manual meter readings throughout its plants. This visibility would allow each factory to target areas for reduction to help meet the company’s overall sustainability goals.

The idea that “connectivity is key” has become a new mantra for Ellins personally and for the whole company. As it scales to other sites, Reckitt will build its solutions on the same infrastructure platform and data backbone. “Being able to say that we built a properly scalable data platform for our factories is a key point. And it’s going to keep adding, as well increasing, value as it matures.”

In implementing the Factory of the Future solution, Ellins also sees a convergence between IT and operational technology (OT) into a hybrid IT-OT infrastructure for the future. “As part of the Industry 4.0 transformation, we’re seeing how IT systems connect to engineering systems, and they’re speaking the same language.” This convergence also allows Reckitt to implement a solid cybersecurity environment that covers both IT and operational systems.