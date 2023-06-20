What is edge computing?

The explosive growth and increasing computing power of IoT devices has resulted in unprecedented volumes of data. And data volumes continue to grow as 5G networks increase the number of connected mobile devices.

In the past, the promise of cloud and AI was to automate and speed up innovation by driving actionable insight from data. But the unprecedented scale and complexity of data that’s created by connected devices has outpaced network and infrastructure capabilities.

Sending all device-generated data to a centralized data center or to the cloud causes bandwidth and latency issues. Edge computing offers a more efficient alternative; data is processed and analyzed closer to the point where it's created. Because data does not traverse over a network to a cloud or data center to be processed, latency is reduced. Edge computing—and mobile edge computing on 5G networks—enables faster and more comprehensive data analysis, creating the opportunity for deeper insights, faster response times and improved customer experiences.