With Celonis and IBM watsonx, organizations can leverage all of their data – including the unstructured data that was previously beyond their reach – to drive value creation. Through our open ecosystem of partners, IBM Consulting helps clients advance digital transformation, build open, secure hybrid cloud architectures, orchestrate critical applications across environments and optimize key workflows and business processes.
From ideation to implementation to management, IBM Consulting can make hybrid cloud a foundation for business growth and innovation.
IBM is integrating Celonis for consulting services to help clients create intelligent workflows across areas like supply chain, finance, procurement, HR and customer experience.
IBM is embedding Celonis EMS into the IBM Garage methodology to deepen workflow analysis and accelerate the creation and optimization of intelligent data-driven workflows.
Celonis is embracing an open hybrid cloud strategy by re-platforming on technology partner Red Hat OpenShift to give customers more flexibility and choice in how they deploy their technologies, while providing the consistency to scale across multiple clouds.
IBM is adopting Celonis technology across many of its business process outsourcing engagements to help them run more efficiently by increasing execution capacity and ultimately to drive better business performance outcome.
IBM is using Celonis process mining and execution management to create intelligent workflows that transform your finance operations and optimize working capital through process improvement.
As a Celonis partner, IBM is harnessing their process mining technology to create and optimize intelligent workflows that transform procurement and supply chain organizations, from supplier sourcing through accounts payable.
UHCW NHS Trust, IBM Consulting® and Celonis SE (link resides outside ibm.com) formed a team to analyze outpatient services through the lens of patient experience and health outcomes.
IBM has formed a global partnership that allows IBM and Red Hat to help clients accelerate the transformation of their workflows and make them more intelligent. IBM Consulting will weave the Celonis Execution Management System into its offering, adding the ability to analyze data generated by processes like supply chain management, finance or procurement to identify weaknesses and recommend fixes — and deliver more flexibility in how customers deploy their technologies.
