Accelerate your business transformation through generative AI-powered process mining
Explore the partnership Put AI to work with watsonx
Overview
Accelerate your business transformation with intelligent workflows

With Celonis and IBM watsonx, organizations can leverage all of their data – including the unstructured data that was previously beyond their reach – to drive value creation. Through our open ecosystem of partners, IBM Consulting helps clients advance digital transformation, build open, secure hybrid cloud architectures, orchestrate critical applications across environments and optimize key workflows and business processes. 

From ideation to implementation to management, IBM Consulting can make hybrid cloud a foundation for business growth and innovation.

  • Cost savings - Up to 30% reduced operating expenses
  • Faster development - Up to 50% faster time to market than traditional methods
  • Accelerated hybrid cloud journey – Up to 25% acceleration of migration and modernization
  • Agile culture promoting continuous learning – Up to 40% improved adoption via continuous feedback and value delivery
GenAI Connector for Customer Touchpoint Analysis

The game-changing solution that revolutionizes the way you analyze, optimize and transform your processes.

Benefits
Make processes and workflows more intelligent

IBM is integrating Celonis for consulting services to help clients create intelligent workflows across areas like supply chain, finance, procurement, HR and customer experience.

Accelerate innovation in the IBM Garage

IBM is embedding Celonis EMS into the IBM Garage methodology to deepen workflow analysis and accelerate the creation and optimization of intelligent data-driven workflows.

Enable flexibility and choice; maintain consistency and scale

Celonis is embracing an open hybrid cloud strategy by re-platforming on technology partner Red Hat OpenShift to give customers more flexibility and choice in how they deploy their technologies, while providing the consistency to scale across multiple clouds.

Capabilities Business process outsourcing

IBM is adopting Celonis technology across many of its business process outsourcing engagements to help them run more efficiently by increasing execution capacity and ultimately to drive better business performance outcome.

 Discover IBM’s unique approach (2:03) Finance transformation

IBM is using Celonis process mining and execution management to create intelligent workflows that transform your finance operations and optimize working capital through process improvement.

 Procurement and supply chain transformation

As a Celonis partner, IBM is harnessing their process mining technology to create and optimize intelligent workflows that transform procurement and supply chain organizations, from supplier sourcing through accounts payable.

 Watch the webinar (45:41)

Insights

The world is growing more intricate, uncertain and charged—as are the decisions CEOs face right now Read the report
Generating ROI with AI

Learn the 6 capabilities that drive world-class results from AI investments.

 Aiming for net zero emissions

Read how Shell and IBM launched OREN to help decarbonize mining.

 From the Celonis

The first Titanium Celonis Partner — the highest tier of strategic partnership — we are embedding the Execution Management platform at the core of their services portfolio.
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Working with IBM Global Business Services (now IBM Consulting), we have analyzed our procure-to-pay processes across several countries in Europe and Africa by applying Celonis process mining tools to uncover and fix inefficiencies. Jens Knoblauch Executive Director, Digital Business Services Linde IBM and Celonis drive enterprise digital transformation
Case studies Patient-centered care from AI-centered efficiencies

UHCW NHS Trust, IBM Consulting® and Celonis SE (link resides outside ibm.com) formed a team to analyze outpatient services through the lens of patient experience and health outcomes.

 Read the case study
Transforming processes and workflows

IBM has formed a global partnership that allows IBM and Red Hat to help clients accelerate the transformation of their workflows and make them more intelligent. IBM Consulting will weave the Celonis Execution Management System into its offering, adding the ability to analyze data generated by processes like supply chain management, finance or procurement to identify weaknesses and recommend fixes — and deliver more flexibility in how customers deploy their technologies.

