What is organizational development?

Systematic and evidence-based, the OD process is rooted in the action research model, which was introduced in the 1930s to help organizations bring about positive and sustainable change. The basic steps are the same—identifying the problem, gathering and interpreting relevant data, acting on evidence and evaluating the results. While specific steps can vary depending on the unique needs and context of the organization, here are more detailed descriptions of steps now commonly used in OD:

1. Problem diagnosis: Assess the organization—its structure, processes, performance and culture. While some organizations are aware of their issues, a data-driven approach can bring more clarity and understanding. Use tools such as employee and leadership interviews, surveys and metrics, and then evaluate the data to determine areas of strength, weakness and problems that offer opportunities for improvement.

2. Assessment and feedback: Investigate the identified problems to gain a deep understanding of why they exist, why they haven’t been successfully addressed and what, if any, solutions have been attempted in the past. This step also includes data gathering: surveys, focus groups, interviews and outside consultants can be used to thoroughly evaluate the challenges.

3. Planning: Develop a strategic action plan for addressing the issues and implementing intervention measures. Such measures often include training, workshops, team building exercises, leadership development and changes to team structures. Choose the delivery methods best-suited to teach needed skills or change behavior. Allocate resources, outline employee roles and define clear, measurable goals that align with the organization’s vision. Include a timeline, decide how necessary changes will be introduced to staff and clarify how communication and feedback will be addressed. Leaders need to be enthusiastic role models and convey the plan’s big-picture goals.

4. Implementation: Start the chosen interventions to address the wanted goals. Encourage participation and collaboration, foster open communication and support employees with coaching and mentoring. Ongoing engagement and feedback make the change process progress more smoothly.

5. Evaluation: Assess the outcome of the interventions through data collection. Key performance indicators should be used to measure progress. Feedback from leaders and employees should be collected and analyzed to measure the impact of the changes to determine whether they have been successful or need adjusting. The change management process should also be evaluated to see whether it was sufficiently effective. If the wanted change does not take place, the organization needs to identify obstacles and make adjustments to remove them.

6. Institutionalization and adjustments: If the evaluation of initial results shows that the wanted change took place, embed the changes and interventions into the organizational structure. Establish ongoing monitoring and support to ensure they are sustainable. If the process is unsuccessful or not fully successful, make adjustments to the interventions and OD plan. Evaluating and monitoring the plan provides opportunities to learn and make changes that enable all OD components to be successfully sustained and helps ensure they align with the evolving goals of the organization.

Great organizations continuously evolve. By encouraging ongoing learning and adaptability, a culture that supports a continuous process of improvement can be created. Conduct regular training programs, performance evaluations and feedback sessions with employees. Continuously monitor and evaluate implemented changes so that the organization can remain competitive and meet new challenges.