What is change management?

The 3 key enablers—personalized, amplified, measured—are cyclical. Each occurs in every step of the digital change management process outlined here:

Prepare: In this stage, stakeholders conduct extensive research, including interviews and historical data analysis, to define the scope of the change. They define the gaps, the needs and the personas involved.

Discover: During the discovery or exploration stage of planning, the team conducts a change impact assessment. This assessment clarifies the scope of the change and confirms the exact gaps and needs suggested in the preparation stage. From there, the change approach and accompanying strategies are defined, and the roadmap for the change is developed.

Deliver: The delivery stage is where change tactics are deployed, driven by the guiding principles and methodologies mentioned earlier. Delivery is a continuous process of deploying tactics or acting and assessing results. Once there is a level of satisfaction with the deployment, broader user training ensues.

Transition: Now that the changes are in use and employees are coming on board, there is a continuous process of onboarding, deploying, supporting and measuring. The agility of a design thinking approach allows for quick adjustments based on the adoption measurements and KPIs.

Realize and sustain: Transition should seamlessly lead to a realization of success for the transformation. If it was not successful, the change management team would move back to earlier stages of discovery and delivery to improve the transformation. If it is successful, the action is to sustain the change with ongoing enablement (for example, knowledge transfer for new employees) and measurement.