What is employee experience?

Employee experience covers everything from how employees are trained and cared for to their physical workspaces and the technology and services they use to accomplish their responsibilities at work.



It has become an increasingly important component during every stage of the employee lifecycle, from the time of recruitment to when an employee leaves the organization.

This was especially seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, when employees moved to remote work. The pandemic created more stress and loneliness for employees, and more people left the workforce or quietly quit (link resides outside ibm.com).1 This had a profound impact on talent acquisition and employee engagement.

Gallup reported that 32% of active employees are engaged (link reside outside ibm.com) at work, a figure that has continued to decrease since the pandemic.2 As outlined in that survey, nearly 75% of employees at best-in-class organizations are currently labeled as engaged. Based on this, business leaders are recognizing that organizations prioritizing employee experience yield a higher return on investment from their employees.