What is data privacy?

Institutions like the United Nations4 recognize privacy as a fundamental human right, and many countries have adopted privacy regulations that enshrine this right in law. Most of these regulations come with harsh penalties for non-compliance.

The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is considered one of the most comprehensive data privacy laws in the world. It sets strict rules that any company—based in or outside of Europe—must follow when processing EU residents' data. Violators can be fined up to EUR 20 million or 4% of the company's global revenue.

Countries outside the EU have similar regulatory requirements, including the UK GDPR, Canada's Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), and India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

The U.S. does not have any federal data protection laws as sweeping as the GDPR, but it does have a few pieces of more targeted legislation. The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) COPPA sets rules for collecting and processing the personal data of children under 13. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) covers how healthcare organizations and related entities handle personal health information.

Penalties under these laws can be significant. In 2022, for example, Epic Games was fined a record USD 275 million for COPPA violations.5

The U.S. also has state-level privacy regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which gives consumers in California more control over how and when their data is processed. While the CCPA is perhaps the most well-known state privacy law, it has inspired others, such as the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA) and the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA).