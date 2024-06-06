What is spear phishing?

Using their research, spear phishers create targeted phishing messages that appear highly credible. The key is that these messages contain personal and professional details that the target mistakenly believes only a trusted source could know.

For example, imagine Jack is an accounts payable manager at ABC Industries. By looking at Jack’s public LinkedIn profile, an attacker might find his job title, responsibilities, company email address, boss’s name and title and business partners’ names and titles.

The hacker can use these details to send a believable email claiming to come from Jack’s boss:

Hi Jack,

I know you process the invoices from XYZ Systems. They just let me know they’re updating their payment process and need all future payments to go to a new bank account. Here’s their latest invoice with the new account details. Can you send the payment today?

The attached invoice is fake, and the “new bank account” is one that the fraudster owns. Jack delivers the money right to the attacker when he makes the payment.

A phishing email typically includes visual cues that lend further authenticity to the scam. For example, the attacker might use a spoofed email address that shows Jack’s boss’s display name but hides the fraudulent email address the attacker used.

The attacker might also CC a spoofed coworker’s email and insert a signature that features the ABC Industries company logo.

A skilled fraudster might even hack into Jack’s boss’s actual email account and send the message from there, giving Jack no reason to be suspicious.

Some fraudsters conduct hybrid spear phishing campaigns that combine phishing emails with text messages (called “SMS phishing” or “smishing”) or phone calls (called “voice phishing” or “vishing”).

For example, instead of attaching a fake invoice, the email might instruct Jack to call XYZ Systems accounts payable department at a phone number secretly controlled by a fraudster.

Because they use multiple modes of communication, hybrid spear phishing attacks are often even more effective than standard spear phishing attacks.