It is a new day for James, a new IT administrator. Today, he has to figure out an order for a whole batch of mobile devices for his colleagues, who have chosen both iOS and Android smartphones. He needs to activate the device lifecycle program and do all the deployment and endpoint security tasks afterward. Most probably, in another tool. He also knows that Rich from Sales and Alyssa from Finance will leave the company on Friday, so he needs to wipe the devices. One is under the BYOD program and the other is company-owned, and everything needs to be done as soon as possible. Can’t he use only one management tool?

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a technology that provides one single platform to manage and protect all types of devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops and IoT, running multiple types of operating systems from one single console throughout their lifecycle. UEM solutions include previous technologies such as MDM (Mobile Device Management), EMM (Enterprise Mobility Management), MAM (Mobile Application Management) and laptop management. Using UEM tools, James will manage both personal devices and corporate devices and include content management capabilities and cybersecurity capabilities such as security policies, authentication and identity and access management, data security and data protection, patch management, threat detection and response, and many more.

Device lifecycle is the process of managing end-to-end all the devices in a company, from the moment they leave the provider to the moment they are sunset by the IT teams in an organization. They can be Apple devices, Android devices, IoT devices, macOS, laptops or desktops running Microsoft Windows, purpose-built devices, and many more. James and other IT admins would need to make sure he does the device enrollment, maintains them, service when there is the need, retire them or repurpose them according to his company’s policies and end users’ actions.