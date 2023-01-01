Mobile device management (MDM) The basis of any UEM deployment is MDM. While UEM solutions deliver a rich set of cybersecurity and productivity tools, none of those matter if devices themselves are not enrolled and managed at a basic level. IBM MaaS360’s MDM capabilities provide the API-based policy, automation, support for all operating systems, compliance rules, and app distribution that make up the foundation of any mobile device management platform. IBM MaaS360 manages mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, iPadOS, ChromeOS.

Bring your own device (BYOD) BYOD is a corporate policy that empowers employees to be more mobile—to make the world their office and enhance their digital workspace. Put simply, BYOD encourages use of personal devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables) to access enterprise data from anywhere. From native containers to developer features such as user enrollment and Android Enterprise, IBM MaaS360 supports all types of BYOD, deployment and remote control for productive IT management.

Mobile security CIOs and CISOs need tools and techniques that enable the provisioning, quick remediation and flexible delivery of apps, content and resources across devices. These leaders need options for mobile security that fit within the confines of their enterprise strategy. Discover how AI delivers near real-time, actionable risk insights while native malware detection keeps an eye on suspicious apps and mobile threat defense responds to network, user, device, app and data-level cyberattacks before they strike. More then standard UEM tools, IBM MaaS360 brings security and endpoint management in one single console.