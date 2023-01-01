Device management doesn’t have to be complicated. For starters, IT teams no longer need to manage mobile devices and ensure cybersecurity from separate endpoint management software products. Today’s worker may use a personal smartphone, a shared tablet and a corporate-issued device that uses Chrome OS for their digital workspace. They may also interact with nonstandard endpoints, such as IoT devices or completing a transaction at a kiosk. In each case, their devices can be managed by a single Unified Endpoint Management solution, which offers more secure access, reduced risk against vulnerabilities and a satisfying user experience, and helps IT departments build a zero trust strategy.
Secure Windows laptops and desktops, HoloLens and Surface Hub devices from IBM MaaS360’s central unified endpoint management product. Deploy the most current Microsoft MDM-API based policy functions to manage and configure devices. Identify, view and report on cybersecurity applications and their status. Use real-time actions on services to provide support for a remote help desk. Combine MDM and client management functions by using granular patch distribution, patch management and installation facilities. Use an app catalog to give users a common workflow across all devices. MaaS360 manages Microsoft Windows 10 and Windows 11 editions.
As a Gold Partner for Android Enterprise, IBM MaaS360 SaaS unified endpoint management (UEM) software is verified and recommended by Google to provide advanced Android endpoint management features that deliver trusted guidance and enterprise support. More so than standard unified endpoint management tools, IBM MaaS360 is the UEM solution that ensures data security, protects and manages your Android devices against cyberthreats with a high degree of automation, built-in application management and native endpoint security. Onboarding and provisioning are done through a user-friendly enrolment process.
Supporting iOS, iPad OS and macOS, MaaS360 allows organizations to take advantage of the latest Apple features, including user enrollment for bring your own devices (BYOD) and custom apps for enterprise applications. UEM software enables IT teams to apply macOS patches and distribute applications. Granular policy, automated compliance actions and native identity capabilities—among other advanced functions—round out any Apple deployment, for iOS, iPadOS and mac.
The basis of any UEM deployment is MDM. While UEM solutions deliver a rich set of cybersecurity and productivity tools, none of those matter if devices themselves are not enrolled and managed at a basic level. IBM MaaS360’s MDM capabilities provide the API-based policy, automation, support for all operating systems, compliance rules, and app distribution that make up the foundation of any mobile device management platform. IBM MaaS360 manages mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, iPadOS, ChromeOS.
BYOD is a corporate policy that empowers employees to be more mobile—to make the world their office and enhance their digital workspace. Put simply, BYOD encourages use of personal devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables) to access enterprise data from anywhere. From native containers to developer features such as user enrollment and Android Enterprise, IBM MaaS360 supports all types of BYOD, deployment and remote control for productive IT management.
CIOs and CISOs need tools and techniques that enable the provisioning, quick remediation and flexible delivery of apps, content and resources across devices. These leaders need options for mobile security that fit within the confines of their enterprise strategy. Discover how AI delivers near real-time, actionable risk insights while native malware detection keeps an eye on suspicious apps and mobile threat defense responds to network, user, device, app and data-level cyberattacks before they strike. More then standard UEM tools, IBM MaaS360 brings security and endpoint management in one single console.
IBM MaaS360’s Unified Endpoint Management tools helps IT departments manage smartphones and tablets used by the frontline workers, IoT devices, rugged devices, kiosks and purpose-built devices done by various providers, while ensuring cybersecurity and fast access control. Frontline can access specific apps at ease no matter where they are, while IT Admins make sure that specific mobile application management rules and security policies are in place. By using one UEM solution and a single console for all the endpoint type in their organizations, IT Departments protect corporate data, ensure a high cybersecurity posture and foster a smooth workflow in the IT Operations.
Through curated offerings and custom engagements, IBM Mobility Success Services Security Expert Labs are designed to help you get the most out of your IBM MaaS360 investment through every step of the UEM lifecycle.