Typically crafted by the chief information officer (CIO) and other high-level IT decision-makers, BYOD policy defines the terms under which employee-owned devices can be used at work and the security policies that end users must observe while using them.

While the specifics of a BYOD policy will vary depending on the goals of an organization’s BYOD strategy, most device policies define some variation of the following:

Acceptable use: BYOD policies typically outline how and when employees can use personal devices for work-related tasks. For example, acceptable use guidelines may include information on securely connecting to corporate resources through a virtual private network (VPN) and a list of approved work-related apps.

Acceptable use policies often specify how sensitive company data must be handled, stored and transmitted using employee-owned devices. Where applicable, BYOD policies may also include data security and retention policies that comply with regulations like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Permitted devices: A BYOD policy may outline the types of personal devices that employees can use for work purposes and relevant device specifications, such as minimum operating system version.

Security measures: BYOD policies typically set security standards for employees’ devices. These can include minimum password requirements and two-factor authentication policies, protocols for backing up sensitive information and procedures to be followed if a device is lost or stolen. Security measures may also specify security software that employees must install on their devices, such as mobile device management (MDM) or mobile application management (MAM) tools. These BYOD security solutions are discussed in further detail below.

Privacy and permissions: BYOD policies typically outline the steps that the IT department will take to respect employee privacy on their devices, including how the organization will maintain separation between employee's personal data and corporate data. The policy may also detail the specific permissions that the IT department needs on the employee’s device, including certain software that it may need to install and apps that it may need to control.

Reimbursement: If the company reimburses employees for using their personal devices—such as by offering a stipend for device purchases or subsidizing internet or mobile data plans—a BYOD policy will outline how reimbursement is handled and the amounts that employees may receive.

IT support: The BYOD policy may specify the extent to which a company’s IT department will (or won’t) be available to help employees troubleshoot broken or improperly functioning personal devices.

Off-boarding: Finally, BYOD policies typically outline the steps to follow if an employee leaves the company or unenrolls their device from the BYOD program. These exit procedures often include plans for removing sensitive corporate data from the device, revoking the device’s access to network resources and decommissioning the user or device account.