Today’s workplace is anywhere. CIOs and CISOs and their teams need a secure mobile workforce, including enterprise mobile security solutions that enable flexible delivery of apps, content and resources across devices and ensure a good cybersecurity posture. Whether supporting bring your own device (BYOD), choose your own device (CYOD) or a corporate-liable environment, these leaders need strategic options for mobile security threats and prevention to protect against advanced threats such as ransomware and phishing and to efficiently remediate any vulnerabilities. Such options include risk insights and behavioral analysis, security policy and containerization of mission-critical resources.
In our modern world, organizations must centrally manage endpoints and security while keeping their IT experts efficient, create frictionless experiences for their users, reduce cyberthreats and keep a low total cost of ownership (TCO).
IBM MaaS360® Advisor uses AI to help IT Admins discover insights into the risks that may impact your enrolled devices and users, ensuring a good security posture. The User Risk Management functionality takes these insights one step further by developing a continuously updated risk score for each enrolled user.
Containment helps achieve a balance between user productivity and corporate data protection. Whether you need one for data loss prevention (DLP) or setting up authentication for an enterprise application, MaaS360 has the right container app for the job, preventing leaking of sensitive data, phishing attacks and other cyberattacks.
Zimperium Mobile Threat Management (MTM) for IBM MaaS360 is part of the partnership between MaaS360 and Zimperium and provides comprehensive mobile security for enterprises. With a mobile first approach, Zimperium MTD detects across all four threat categories – device compromises, network attacks, phishing and content and malicious apps.
The basis of any UEM deployment is MDM. IBM MaaS360’s MDM capabilities provide the API-based policy, automation, support for mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, iPadOS, ChromeOS, as well as compliance rules, and app distribution. This is the foundation of any mobile device management platform.
BYOD is a corporate policy that empowers employees to use their personal devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables) to access enterprise data from anywhere. From native containers to developer features, IBM MaaS360 supports all types of BYOD, deployment and remote control for productive IT management.
IBM MaaS360 UEM helps IT Managers take a modern management approach that enables a better digital employee experience and provides advanced security capabilities in real time. MaaS360 manages essentially all types of devices and diverse industry use cases, protecting enterprise data with built-in endpoint security that prevents cyberthreats.
Build smarter mobile services and applications with IBM Cloud. Quickly architect, prototype and bring apps to market. Accelerate your mobile app’s time to value through authentication, analytics and artificial intelligence. Scale serverless mobile applications automatically.
From device procurement and deployment to lifecycle management and Windows 10 migration services, mobility success services help your enterprise deliver increased security and productivity.