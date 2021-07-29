A common question on the web is: “Is mobile device management a piece of software?” The short answer is “yes” and “no.” MDM is a solution that uses software as a component to provision mobile devices while protecting an organization’s assets, such as data. Organizations practice MDM by applying software, processes and security policies onto mobile devices and toward their use. Beyond managing device inventory and provisioning, MDM solutions protect the device’s applications, data and content. In this sense, MDM and mobile security are similar.

However, MDM is a device-centric approach, whereas mobile security and unified endpoint management have evolved to a user-centric stance. In an MDM program, employees can receive a dedicated work device, such as laptops or smartphones, or have a personal device remotely enrolled. Personal devices receive role-based access to enterprise data and email, a secure VPN, GPS tracking, password-protected applications and other MDM software for optimal data security.

MDM software can then monitor the behaviors and business-critical data on enrolled devices. And with more sophisticated MDM solutions, machine learning and AI can then anayluze these data. These tools ensure devices are kept safe from malware and other cyberthreats. For example, a firm might assign a laptop or smartphone to a staff member or consultant that is pre-programmed with a data profile, VPN and the other necessary software and applications. In this scenario, MDM offers the most control to the employer. With MDM tools, enterprises can track, monitor, troubleshoot and even wipe device data in the event of theft, loss or a detected breach.

So, what are mobile device management policies? MDM policies answer questions about how organizations will manage mobile devices and govern their use. To configure and publish their policies and processes, enterprises will ask questions, such as:

Do devices need passcode protection?

Should cameras be disabled by default?

Is wifi connectivity important?



What customization options will the device provide?

Do certain devices need to be geo-fenced?

Click here to learn about Android device management, why it’s important and how it works. Also learn about Android security threats and specific vulnerabilities.