What is network security?

Network security has three chief aims: to prevent unauthorized access to network resources; to detect and stop cyberattacks and security breaches in progress; and to ensure that authorized users have secure access to the network resources they need, when they need them.

As networks grow in size and complexity, so does the risk of cyberattack. For example, according to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach 2024 report, 80% of the data breaches (a security breach that results in unauthorized access to sensitive or confidential information) that organizations experienced involved data stored in the cloud. These attacks were expensive: the global average cost of a data breach is USD 4.88 million, and the average cost of a data breach in the United States is almost twice that amount, USD 9.36 million.

Network security safeguards the integrity of network infrastructure, resources and traffic to thwart these attacks and minimize their financial and operational impact.