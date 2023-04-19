What is an intrusion detection system (IDS)?

IDSs are categorized based on where they’re placed in a system and what kind of activity they monitor.

Network intrusion detection systems (NIDSs) monitor inbound and outbound traffic to devices across the network. NIDS are placed at strategic points in the network, often immediately behind firewalls at the network perimeter so that they can flag any malicious traffic breaking through.

NIDS may also be placed inside the network to catch insider threats or hackers who hijacked user accounts. For example, NIDS might be placed behind each internal firewall in a segmented network to monitor traffic flowing between subnets.

To avoid impeding the flow of legitimate traffic, a NIDS is often placed “out-of-band,” meaning that traffic doesn’t pass directly through it. A NIDS analyzes copies of network packets rather than the packets themselves. That way, legitimate traffic doesn’t have to wait for analysis, but the NIDS can still catch and flag malicious traffic.

Host intrusion detection systems (HIDSs) are installed on a specific endpoint, like a laptop, router, or server. The HIDS only monitors activity on that device, including traffic to and from it. A HIDS typically works by taking periodic snapshots of critical operating system files and comparing these snapshots over time. If the HIDS notices a change, such as log files being edited or configurations being altered, it alerts the security team.

Security teams often combine network-based intrusion detection systems and host-based intrusion detection systems. The NIDS looks at traffic overall, while the HIDS can add extra protection around high-value assets. A HIDS can also help catch malicious activity from a compromised network node, like ransomware spreading from an infected device.

While NIDS and HIDS are the most common, security teams can use other IDSs for specialized purposes. A protocol-based IDS (PIDS) monitors connection protocols between servers and devices. PIDS are often placed on web servers to monitor HTTP or HTTPS connections.

An application protocol-based IDS (APIDS) works at the application layer, monitoring application-specific protocols. An APIDS is often deployed between a web server and an SQL database to detect SQL injections.