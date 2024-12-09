What is security posture?

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach globally is USD 4.88 million. A strong overall security posture helps defend against these attacks by improving the readiness of an organization to detect, respond to and recover from threats.

To attain a strong security posture, organizations deploy interlocking, targeted security controls to protect multiple aspects of their IT ecosystems, including data, cloud and identity security.

The more effective an organization’s controls are for detecting threats, closing vulnerabilities, stopping attacks and mitigating damage, the stronger its security posture is.