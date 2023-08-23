Most security technologies protect sensitive data by preventing unauthorized access to the network, or by detecting and blocking suspicious or malicious behaviors by authorized or unauthorized users, application programming interfaces (APIs), Internet of Things (IoT) devices or other entities.

These technologies have transformed data security and threat detection and response for the better. But furious adoption of cloud computing, agile cloud-native development and both artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) led to data security risks and vulnerabilities that these technologies don’t always address; which in turn can leave organizations at risk of data breaches and regulatory compliance violations.

Chief among these data risks is shadow data—data backed up, copied or replicated to a data store that’s not monitored, managed or governed by the same security teams, policies or controls as the original data. For example, as part of their iterative development and testing, DevOps teams might spin up scores of new data stores every day, and copy sensitive data to them. A single misconfiguration could render the data in any or all of these stores more vulnerable to unauthorized access.

The demand for data for AI or ML modeling also contributes to shadow data, as organizations expand data access to more users who possess less understanding of proper data security and governance. And increased adoption of multicloud environments (use of cloud services and applications from multiple providers) and hybrid cloud (infrastructure that combines and orchestrates public cloud and private cloud environments) spreads the risk.

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023, 82% of data breaches involved data stored in cloud environments, and 39% of breached data is stored across multiple types of computing environments including private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud and on premises.