Organizations are increasingly adopting and combining multicloud (services from multiple different cloud service providers) and hybrid cloud (cloud combining public cloud and private cloud infrastructure).

Multicloud and hybrid cloud give organizations of all sizes the flexibility to deploy best-of-breed apps and development tools, rapidly scale operations, and accelerate digital transformation. By one recent estimate, 87 percent of organizations use multi-cloud environments, and 72 percent use hybrid-cloud environments (link resides outside ibm.com).

But along with these benefits, multicloud and hybrid cloud also bring security challenges.

Security staff and DevOps/DevSecOps teams have to manage security and compliance for all the components of the cloud-native applications they deploy across multiple providers’ clouds—hundreds or thousands of microservices, serverless functions, containers and Kubernetes clusters.

In particular, Infrastructure as code (IaC), which enables API-driven, on-the-fly provisioning with every continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) cycle, makes it all too easy to program, distribute and perpetuate misconfigurations that leave data and applications vulnerable to security incidents and cyberthreats.

