What is platform as a service (PaaS)?

It does so without the cost, complexity and inflexibility that often comes with building and maintaining platform on premises.

The PaaS provider hosts everything—servers, networks, storage, operating system software, databases and development tools—at their data center. Typically, customers can pay a fixed fee to provide a specified amount of resources for a specified number of users, or they can choose "pay-as-you-go" pricing to pay only for the resources they use.

Either option enables PaaS customers to build, test, deploy, run, update and scale applications more quickly and inexpensively than if they had had to build out and manage their own on-premises platform.

According to a report from Statista, in 2024, the PaaS global market is estimated to be worth over 176 billion US dollars. The study contributes this growth to the value PaaS brings by simplifying infrastructure management for software application development.1 Additionally, as the generative AI market accelerates, PaaS is also proving to be instrumental in its development and deployment.

Every leading cloud service provider—including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud® and Microsoft Azure—has its own PaaS offering. Popular PaaS solutions are also available as open source projects (for example, Apache Stratos, Cloud Foundry) or from software vendors (for example, Red Hat OpenShift and Salesforce Heroku).

