What is provisioning?

Automated provisioning solutions can help organizations save time and money. They also help improve the security of their IT environment in several ways:

Boost productivity

Automated provisioning can deliver significant productivity gains across an organization by helping streamline processes and optimize how employees spend their time. Obviously, it benefits IT teams that, when freed from the burden of repetitive manual provisioning, can focus their efforts on higher-level strategic work.

Automated provisioning helps developers deliver new applications and services faster, as the environments they need to do so are automatically and consistently provisioned. It also helps ensure that end users companywide have access to the resources they need to do their job, eliminating workflow slowdowns and similar drags on productivity.

Scale more easily



As your business grows, so will your provisioning needs. Automated provisioning allows you to scale efficiently, and with confidence, knowing that servers, network components, devices and other resources are being provided and accessed as intended.

Enhance compliance

Automated provisioning allows you to better maintain compliance because it enables you to centralize standards and governance, and implement those policies and procedures consistently across the entire IT ecosystem. When changes need to be made, they can be rolled out automatically (and uniformly) across all resources.

Reduce errors



Like all things human-powered, manual provisioning is susceptible to human error. With automated provisioning, resources (and access to them) are consistently provisioned to predefined standards. Also, an automatic audit trail is maintained, showing how access was defined, how authentication was granted, what resources were accessed and when. This way, automated provisioning reduces misconfigurations, lessening the time that it takes to troubleshoot and correct them and mitigating the security perils that accompany such errors.

