The IBM® Turbonomic® platform’s application resource management (ARM) capabilities offer a solution to the challenges businesses face due to increasingly complex applications. Using real-time automation and performance analytics, teams can proactively optimize the allocation of compute, storage and network resources at every layer of the stack. This capability eliminates the need for reactive measures and overprovisioning, ultimately saving time and money.

With a comprehensive understanding of application demand and a common data model, the Turbonomic platform ensures continuous application resourcing actions and performance. The platform enables businesses to confidently resource their current and future applications—whether on premises, in the cloud, or on the edge—24 hours a day, every day of the year.