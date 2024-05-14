SulAmérica, Brazil’s largest independent insurer, has always been vigilant about finding opportunities to improve customer relations. For example, it gave customers an easier way to file a claim for vehicle theft by creating an app that uses GPS to report and track a stolen car. This is just one example of SulAmérica’s strong track record as a trailblazing company embracing new technologies to transform its business. A key enabler of its transformation has been its adoption of Kubernetes. SulAmérica has a multitude of mission-critical internal and consumer-facing applications that run on the platform. Its main objective is to optimize the way it interacts with its customers and guarantee that it can respond swiftly to the ever-changing dynamics of the insurance market.

Operating Kubernetes at scale is a complex undertaking. The NOC & Web team at SulAmérica is responsible for the performance of 57 mission-critical applications. These applications comprise approximately 7,000 containers (~3,000 pods) and run on a hybrid mix of Red Hat® OpenShift® (virtualized and bare metal), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS).

Like many organizations, the team relied on monitoring: applying OpenShift and other dashboards to manage the platform and their hybrid cloud cost optimization tool to monitor all their applications. When there were resource bottlenecks, the team chased utilization metrics to identify the problem. This manual approach meant they reacted to performance issues after they occurred. This slowed down the team and prevented them from devoting as much time as possible to the innovation that their investment in Kubernetes was intended to drive. Their existing approach could not scale with SulAmérica’s business needs.

Resiliency was also becoming an issue. When one of their bare metal nodes failed due to an expired host certificate, the team knew they needed to make a change to how they managed resourcing. “The business relies on us to assure the performance of our applications so that our customers have the best experience when they use our digital services,” explains the Analyst Technology Leader of the NOC & Web team at SulAmérica. “As our business grew, the OpenShift platform had to scale, and we knew there had to be a better way to manage the complexity.” This is why they turned to the IBM® Turbonomic® hybrid cloud cost optimization solution.