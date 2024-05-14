In 1921, as copper deposits in the mine became increasingly limited, Takeuchi shifted his focus to manufacturing and formed Komatsu Ltd. (link resides outside of ibm.com). It goes without saying that technology has evolved dramatically since then. But, since the beginning, Komatsu has been committed to implementing the latest technology to improve operations and empower its team. Today this commitment extends to its public cloud strategy.

Like many other IT organizations, the infrastructure team at Komatsu historically relied on disparate monitoring tools, user complaints and manual intervention to address performance issues. They lacked the visibility they needed to identify instances of overprovisioning. A business impact use case could take the team hours to resolve. This kept the team in a cycle of fighting fires and prevented them from directing a more significant portion of their time to advancing strategic initiatives.

Moreover, the team had no way to reliably assess the impact of a resourcing decision before it was taken. All they could do was monitor the impact after they allocated resources. As the team shifted their focus to the public cloud and began migrating all their on-premises workloads to Microsoft Azure, they knew they could not sustain this manual approach. They needed to be able to proactively prevent performance issues, reduce waste and minimize time spent on addressing user complaints. This is when they turned to the IBM® Turbonomic® hybrid cloud cost optimization solution.