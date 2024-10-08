Home Think Podcasts AI in Action Can you afford gen AI Can you afford gen AI?
How AI infrastructure, integration, data and other hidden costs make AI costly
Listen now
Blurred figure walking down highway with IBM logo sign

Generative AI is expensive, and it gets even more expensive as you scale. Listen to host Albert Lawrence interview Rebecca Gott, IBM Distinguished Engineer and CTO of Power Platform and Penny Madsen, IDC Senior Research Director of Cloud and Edge Services about what makes AI so expensive. 

As companies take gen AI proof of concepts to the real world, data readiness, skills, governance, and many other factors can impact their success and affordability. Listen to this episode to see how you can make your AI project returns justify the cost. 
Listen on

Apple Podcasts

Spotify
