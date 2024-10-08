Generative AI is expensive, and it gets even more expensive as you scale. Listen to host Albert Lawrence interview Rebecca Gott, IBM Distinguished Engineer and CTO of Power Platform and Penny Madsen, IDC Senior Research Director of Cloud and Edge Services about what makes AI so expensive.

As companies take gen AI proof of concepts to the real world, data readiness, skills, governance, and many other factors can impact their success and affordability. Listen to this episode to see how you can make your AI project returns justify the cost.