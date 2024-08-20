What is role-based access control (RBAC)?

A role-based access control system enables organizations to take a granular approach to identity and access management (IAM) while streamlining authorization processes and access control policies. Specifically, RBAC helps organizations:

Assign permissions more effectively

Maintain compliance

Protect sensitive data

RBAC eliminates the need to provision each individual user with a customized set of user permissions. Instead, defined RBAC roles determine access rights. This process makes it easier for organizations to onboard or offboard employees, update job functions and transform business operations.



The benefits of RBAC also include the ability to quickly add access permissions for contractors, vendors and other third-party users. For example, a comarketing role assignment might grant an external business partner application programming interface (API) access to product-related databases. That way, the user has access to the information they need but none of the company’s confidential resources are exposed.

Maintain compliance



Implementing RBAC also helps businesses comply with data protection regulations, such as mandates that cover financial services and healthcare organizations. RBAC provides transparency for regulators regarding who, when and how sensitive information is being accessed or modified.

Protect sensitive data

RBAC policies help address cybersecurity vulnerabilities by enforcing the principle of least privilege (PoLP). Under PoLP, user roles grant access to the minimum level of permissions required to complete a task or fulfill a job. For example, a junior developer might have permission to work on an app’s source code, but can’t commit changes without a supervisor’s approval.

By limiting access to sensitive data, RBAC helps prevent both accidental data loss and intentional data breaches. Specifically, RBAC helps curtail lateral movement, which is when hackers use an initial network access vector to gradually expand their reach across a system.

According to the X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index, valid account abuse—in which hackers take over legitimate users’ accounts and use their privileges to cause harm—is the most common cyberattack vector. RBAC mitigates the damage that a hacker can do with a user’s account by limiting what that account can access in the first place.

Similarly, insider threats are one of the costliest causes of data breaches. According to the Cost of a Data Breach Report, breaches caused by malicious insiders cost an average of USD 4.99 million, higher than the overall average breach cost of USD 4.88 million.

By limiting user permissions, RBAC makes it harder for employees to maliciously or negligently misuse their access privileges to harm the organization.