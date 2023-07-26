What is information security?

Data powers much of the world economy, and cybercriminals recognize its value. Cyberattacks that aim to steal sensitive information—or in the case of ransomware, hold data hostage—have become more common, damaging and costly. InfoSec practices and principles can help secure data in the face of these threats.

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average total cost of a data breach reached a new high of USD 4.45 million in 2023. That figure is up 15.3% from USD 3.86 million in the 2020 report.



A data breach costs its victim in multiple ways. The unexpected downtime leads to lost business. A company often loses customers and suffers significant and sometimes irreparable damage to its reputation when customers' sensitive information is exposed. Stolen intellectual property can hurt a company's profitability and erode its competitive edge.



A data breach victim might also face regulatory fines or legal penalties. Government regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and industry regulations, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), require companies to protect their customers' sensitive information. Failure to do so can result in hefty fines.



Companies are investing more than ever in information security technology and talent. According to the Cost of a Data Breach Report, 51% of organizations plan to increase security investments after a breach.

The top areas identified for extra investments included incident response (IR) planning and testing, employee training and threat detection and response technologies. Organizations that made extensive security AI and automation investments reported USD 1.76 million lower data breach costs compared to organizations that had not used security AI and automation capabilities.

Chief information security officers (CISOs) who oversee information security efforts have become a fixture of corporate C-suites.

Demand is rising for information security analysts holding advanced information security certifications, such as the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification from ISC2. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for information security analysts will grow 32% by 2032.1