What is a machine learning algorithm?

A machine learning algorithm is a set of rules or processes used by an AI system to conduct tasks—most often to discover new data insights and patterns, or to predict output values from a given set of input variables. Algorithms enable machine learning (ML) to learn.
Industry analysts agree on the importance of machine learning and its underlying algorithms. From Forrester, “Advancements in machine-learning algorithms bring precision and depth to marketing data analysis that helps marketers understand how marketing details—such as platform, creative, call to action, or messaging—impact marketing performance.1” While Gartner states that, “Machine learning is at the core of many successful AI applications, fueling its enormous traction in the market.2”
Most often, training ML algorithms on more data will provide more accurate answers than training on less data. Using statistical methods, algorithms are trained to determine classifications or make predictions, and to uncover key insights in data mining projects. These insights can subsequently improve your decision-making to boost key growth metrics.
Use cases for machine learning algorithms include the ability to analyze data to identify trends and predict issues before they occur.3 More advanced AI can enable more personalized support, reduce response times, provide speech recognition and improve customer satisfaction. The industries that particularly benefit from machine learning algorithms to create new content from vast amounts of data include supply chain management, transportation and logistics, retail and manufacturing4—all embracing generative AI, with its ability to automate tasks, enhance efficiency and provide valuable insights, even to beginners.
Deep learning is a specific application of the advanced functions provided by machine learning algorithms. The distinction is in how each algorithm learns. "Deep" machine learning models can use your labeled datasets, also known as supervised learning, to inform its algorithm, but it doesn’t necessarily require labeled data. Deep learning can ingest unstructured data in its raw form (such as text or images), and it can automatically determine the set of features which distinguish different categories of data from one another. This eliminates some of the human intervention required and enables the use of larger data sets.
The easiest way to think about artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and neural networks is to think of them as a series of AI systems from largest to smallest, each encompassing the next. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the overarching system. Machine learning is a subset of AI. Deep learning is a subfield of machine learning, and neural networks make up the backbone of deep learning algorithms. It’s the number of node layers, or depth, of neural networks that distinguishes a single neural network from a deep learning algorithm, which must have more than three.
A paper from UC Berkeley breaks out the learning system of a machine learning algorithm into three main parts.5
3. A model optimization process: If the model can fit better to the data points in the training set, then weights are adjusted to reduce the discrepancy between the known example and the model estimate. The algorithm will repeat this “evaluate and optimize” process, updating weights autonomously until a threshold of accuracy has been met.
Supervised learning in particular uses a training set to teach models to yield the desired output. This training dataset includes inputs and correct outputs, which enables the model to learn over time. The algorithm measures its accuracy through the loss function, adjusting until the error has been sufficiently minimized.
There are four types of machine learning algorithms: supervised, unsupervised, semi-supervised, and reinforcement. Depending on your budget, need for speed and precision required, each type and variant has its own advantages. Advanced machine learning algorithms require multiple technologies—including deep learning, neural networks and natural language processing—and are able to use both unsupervised and supervised learning.6 The following are the most popular and commonly used algorithms.
Supervised learning can be separated into two types of problems when data mining: classification and regression.
Various algorithms and computations techniques are used in supervised machine learning processes, often calculated through use of programs such as Python. Supervised learning algorithms include:
Unlike supervised learning, unsupervised learning uses unlabeled data. From that data, the algorithm discovers patterns that help solve clustering or association problems. This is particularly useful when subject matter experts are unsure of common properties within a data set. Common clustering algorithms are hierarchical, K-means, Gaussian mixture models and Dimensionality Reduction Methods such as PCA and t-SNE.
Semi-supervised learning algorithms
In this case, learning occurs when only part of the given input data has been labeled—giving the algorithm a bit of a “head start.” This approach can combine the best of both worlds10—improved accuracy associated with supervised machine learning and the ability to make use of cost-effective unlabeled data, as in the case of unsupervised machine learning.
Reinforcement algorithms
In this case, the algorithms are trained just as humans learn—through rewards and penalties—which are measured and tracked by a reinforcement learning agent11 which has a general understanding of the probability of successfully moving the score up vs. moving it down. Through trial and error, the agent learns to take actions that lead to the most favorable outcomes over time. Reinforcement learning is often used12 in resource management, robotics and video games.
