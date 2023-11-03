What is a machine learning algorithm?

Industry analysts agree on the importance of machine learning and its underlying algorithms. From Forrester, “Advancements in machine-learning algorithms bring precision and depth to marketing data analysis that helps marketers understand how marketing details—such as platform, creative, call to action, or messaging—impact marketing performance.1” While Gartner states that, “Machine learning is at the core of many successful AI applications, fueling its enormous traction in the market.2”

Most often, training ML algorithms on more data will provide more accurate answers than training on less data. Using statistical methods, algorithms are trained to determine classifications or make predictions, and to uncover key insights in data mining projects. These insights can subsequently improve your decision-making to boost key growth metrics.



Use cases for machine learning algorithms include the ability to analyze data to identify trends and predict issues before they occur.3 More advanced AI can enable more personalized support, reduce response times, provide speech recognition and improve customer satisfaction. The industries that particularly benefit from machine learning algorithms to create new content from vast amounts of data include supply chain management, transportation and logistics, retail and manufacturing4—all embracing generative AI, with its ability to automate tasks, enhance efficiency and provide valuable insights, even to beginners.

