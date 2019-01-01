The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent nongovernmental organization that publishes standards in technical and nontechnical fields. The ISO/IEC 27000 series of standards is a joint effort with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and defines mechanisms to help organizations keep information assets secure.
The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) standard provides guidance for developing an Information Security Management System (ISMS), a risk-based system through which an organization can design, implement, maintain and continually improve its information security over time. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard includes best practice guidance from ISO/IEC 27002:2013. A subsequent standard, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, provides additional guidelines for implementing a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS).
Reports and other documentation
Protected reports
Contact an IBM representative to request the ISO 27001 Statement of Applicability (SOA) for an offering with ISO 27001 certification.
The services listed below are ISO-27001-certified, demonstrating IBM's core security commitments established in the IBM Data Security and Privacy Principles. Services below issue ISO certificates at least once each year. IBM Service Descriptions (SD) indicate if a given offering maintains ISO 27001 certification.
IBM PaaS, VPC and SaaS services have also implemented a PIMS under ISO/IEC 27701:2019. Both ISMS and PIMS are listed in the ISO 27001 certificate for PaaS, VPC and SaaS services. For more information about PIMS and ISO 27701, see the ISO 27701 page.
IBM ISO 27001 certificates are published and generally available. ISO 27001 Statements of Applicability (SOA)—a protected-compliance report type—are available upon request.
IBM Cloud ISO-27001-certified services