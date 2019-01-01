The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent nongovernmental organization that publishes standards in technical and nontechnical fields. The ISO/IEC 27000 series of standards is a joint effort with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and defines mechanisms to help organizations keep information assets secure.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) standard provides guidance for developing an Information Security Management System (ISMS), a risk-based system through which an organization can design, implement, maintain and continually improve its information security over time. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard includes best practice guidance from ISO/IEC 27002:2013. A subsequent standard, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, provides additional guidelines for implementing a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS).

