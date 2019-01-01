The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, nongovernmental organization that publishes standards in technical and nontechnical fields. The ISO/IEC 27000 series of standards is a joint effort with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and defines mechanisms to help organizations keep information assets secure.



The ISO/IEC 27018:2019 standard provides a set of guidelines for one of the most important aspects of internet security: the protection of personally identifiable information (PII)—any data information assets that can be linked to a specific individual.

The code of practices defined by the ISO/IEC 27018:2019 specification assures that an organization with ISO 27018 certification has assessed risks and put appropriate PII protections in place for their users.

