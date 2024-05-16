Home Compute and servers IBM Cloud Hardware Security Module IBM Cloud Hardware Security Module 7.0
Secure key storage and cryptographic operations within a FIPS 140-2 Level 3, tamper-resistant hardware device
What is IBM Cloud® HSM 7.0?

IBM Cloud Hardware Security Module (HSM) 7.0 from Gemalto protects cryptographic infrastructure by more securely managing, processing and storing cryptographic keys inside a tamper-resistant hardware device. It helps you solve complex security, compliance, data sovereignty and control challenges migrating and running workloads on the cloud.
How clients use it
Keys in hardware Secure cryptographic keys and provision encryption, decryption, authentication and digital signing for apps like public key infrastructure (PKI), database encryption and SSL/TLS for web servers.
High-volume protection Faster than other HSMs on the market, IBM Cloud HSM 7.0 is ideally suited for use cases that require high performance, such as the protection of SSL/TLS keys and high-volume code signing.
Compliance Manage compliance and audit needs for GDPR, eIDAS, FIPS 140, Common Criteria, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and others, in highly-regulated industries including financial, healthcare and government.
Benefits HSM versus software

FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant, IBM Cloud HSM 7.0 is a tamper-resistant device.

 Centralized key management

Single-unit key storage streamlines administration, reduces potential for lapses.

 Keys in hardware

Keys-in-hardware approach ensures your keys have physical and logical protections.
IBM Cloud HSM versions IBM Cloud HSM 7.0

Ideally suited for use cases that require high performance and that are FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant

 IBM Cloud HSM 6.0

When FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification for PKI, digital signatures, cryptographic key storage needed
