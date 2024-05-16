IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC offer fast-provisioning compute capacity—also known as virtual machines—with the highest network speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud. Built on IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and featuring powerful, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors with new Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX®) to help protect data in use via unique application isolation technology. This developer-friendly infrastructure helps drive modern workloads faster and easier with pre-set instance profiles, rapid deployment and private network control in an agile public cloud environment. Choose multi-tenant or dedicated, add GPUs, and pay-as-you-use by the hour or reserve your capacity in advance for reduced costs.
Now available: Confidential computing with Intel® SGX®
Help increase application security and protect selected code and data from modification with Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX®) on hyper-scalable virtual servers inside IBM Cloud VPC. By protecting selected code and data from modification, you can partition your applications into hardened enclaves or trusted execution modules to help increase application security. All Intel® SGX® confidential computing on IBM Cloud runs on 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, the newest generation of HPC microarchitecture with built-in Intel® Accelerator Engines, improved power efficiency, DDR5 memory and PCIe 5 support.
Explore Intel SGX® provisioning on virtual servers
Reduce your spend by up to 60% by reserving capacity in advance with a 1 or 3-year term on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC. IBM Cloud Reservations are guaranteed capacity, spun up in minutes, in the IBM Cloud Data Center of your choice.
Provision 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors running on IBM’s premiere VPC network. Choose from Compute, Memory or Balanced virtual server profiles with up to 11 GB of memory for every 1 vCPU. Ideal for HPC, AI and data analytics workloads.
Learn about the new IBM Cloud VPC sandbox, and how you can test your applications on Intel Xeon processors.
Choose from 6 families of profiles: Balanced, Compute, Memory, Very High Memory, Ultra High Memory and GPU. Each family profile delivers unique, pre-set virtual server sizes to choose from, with varying capabilities for your workload requirements. Choose monthly pay-as-you-use billing, or reserve your capacity in advance for reduced costs.
Carve out single-tenant compute capacity with dedicated host nodes and groups on IBM Cloud VPC within the console, CLI or API. Only users within your account with required permissions can create virtual servers instances on the host.
Build a secure space in the public cloud. Accelerate high-production workloads with faster networking performance and deploy globally across multizone regions.
Provision and deploy 1,000 virtual server instances in 4 minutes or less, consistently.
Get up to 80 Gbps across general purpose virtual server profiles.
Use the REST-based API that’s aligned to industry norms, with easy integration into existing tooling.
Keep granular control over which IP addresses and applications can access your resources.
Effectively maintain your regulated environment with support for KYOK, BYOK and the highest level of FIPS certification. Protect data-in-use for key applications with confidential computing from Intel® SGX®.
Strengthen fault tolerance and help keep key specific workloads from being under-utilized or over-utilized.
IBM Cloud VPC explained
A VPC can help you control the size of your virtual network and deploy cloud resources whenever your business needs them. It is supported by redundant resources and highly fault-tolerant availability-zone architectures. And because the VPC is a logically isolated network, your data and applications won’t share space or mix with those of the cloud provider’s other customers. And finally, a VPC helps you take advantage of savings on hardware costs and labor time.
A VPC provides for flexible business growth as you adapt to changes in your business needs. In a digital world, customers expect uptime of nearly 100%. The high availability of VPC environments supports this goal. VPCs enjoy high levels of security at the instance level, the subnet level, or both, reducing risk across the entire data lifecycle. And with reduced costs and fewer demands on your internal IT team, you can focus your efforts on business innovation.
With IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC, you use the UI, CLI or API to quickly provision virtual compute capacity, also known as virtual server instances or virtual machines (VM). Your infrastructure is IBM Cloud VPC, which contains a number of storage, networking and security resources. All of this functions as your own virtual private cloud inside the availability and scalability of the IBM public cloud.
IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC lets you provision virtual servers across an infrastructure with the security of a private cloud and the agility of a public cloud. Your workloads and applications are logically isolated from other networks, and you can quickly provision resources with maximum scale and flexibility.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC is a software-defined private cloud, where users can deploy to multizone regions in 10 minutes or less.
IBM Cloud Virtual Server on our classic infrastructure operates on native subnet and virtual LAN (VLAN) networking to communicate within a data center and single pod. IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC operates with an additional network orchestration layer that eliminates the pod boundary, creating increased capacity for scaling instances.
VPCs achieve high levels of security by creating virtualized replicas of the security features that control access to the resources that are housed in traditional data centers. You can define virtual networks in logically isolated parts of the public cloud. You can control which IP addresses have access to which resources.
Access control lists (ACLs) are lists of rules that limit who can access a particular subnet in your VPC. The ACL defines the set of IP addresses or applications that are granted access to the subnet.
Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) protects your data through hardware-based server security by using isolated memory regions that are known as encrypted enclaves. This hardware-based computation helps protect your data from disclosure or modification. Which means that your sensitive data is encrypted while it is in virtual server instance memory by allowing applications to run in private memory space. To use SGX, you must install the SGX drivers and platform software on SGX-capable worker nodes. Then, design your app to run in an SGX environment.
Choose a pre-set bare metal server profile and deploy in multizone regions in 10 minutes or less, across a software-defined network.
Explore all compute, storage and certified workload offerings using the latest cloud technology from Intel®.
Use the latest GPU architectures for dedicated, bare metal and virtual servers.
Use GPUs on IBM Cloud to accelerate and securely scale generative AI and traditional AI workloads.
Create your own Red Hat OpenShift cluster of compute hosts to deploy and manage containerized apps on IBM Cloud virtual servers, bare metal servers, or on your own hardware or third-party cloud using IBM Cloud Satellite.
Best for LinuxOne applications and free tier available for 30 days of use with 1 vCPU, 2 GB RAM and 50 GB storage. Networking throughput of 40 Gbps.
