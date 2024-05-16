IBM Cloud® Virtual Servers for VPC offer fast-provisioning compute capacity—also known as virtual machines—with the highest network speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud. Built on IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and featuring powerful, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors with new Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX®) to help protect data in use via unique application isolation technology. This developer-friendly infrastructure helps drive modern workloads faster and easier with pre-set instance profiles, rapid deployment and private network control in an agile public cloud environment. Choose multi-tenant or dedicated, add GPUs, and pay-as-you-use by the hour or reserve your capacity in advance for reduced costs.

Now available: Confidential computing with Intel® SGX®

Help increase application security and protect selected code and data from modification with Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX®) on hyper-scalable virtual servers inside IBM Cloud VPC. By protecting selected code and data from modification, you can partition your applications into hardened enclaves or trusted execution modules to help increase application security. All Intel® SGX® confidential computing on IBM Cloud runs on 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, the newest generation of HPC microarchitecture with built-in Intel® Accelerator Engines, improved power efficiency, DDR5 memory and PCIe 5 support.

