Elastic provisioning bare metal servers on a software-defined private cloud with up to 200 Gbps of dynamic network bandwidth.

Deploy from a software-defined, private cloud known as the IBM Cloud VPC (virtual private cloud). Go live across multizone regions in 10 minutes or less and expand capacity of modern apps with elastic provisioning and deprovisioning. Launch SAP and VMware solutions fast with preset profiles in a variety of sizes to match your core-to-memory ratio demands, all featuring 2nd and 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors with dynamic network bandwidth from 10 to 200 Gbps. Pay as you go, by the hour.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC wins Best Cloud Infrastructure for 2022–23
How it works

Learn more about the benefits of IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on VPC with a short introduction and provisioning demo.
What’s new?
New profiles and dynamic network bandwidth

New 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors land on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC and bring with them more core-to-memory ratio options inside small to medium-sized profiles. Plus, dynamic network bandwidth features exclusive to IBM Cloud.

Popular configurations Dedicated, no-hypervisor, bare metal servers on a software-defined cloud you control See all configurations Intel® Xeon® 8260

Compute: cx2-metal-96x192
96 vCPUs
192 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB local disk

Balanced: bx2d-metal-96x384
96 vCPUs
384 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB, 8 x 3200 GB local disk

Balanced: bx2-metal-192x768
192 vCPUs
768 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB local disk

The IBM Cloud VPC difference Build a secure space in the public cloud. Accelerate high-production workloads with faster networking performance and deploy globally across multizone regions Hyperscale provisioning

Deploy bare metal servers to multizone regions and use floating IPs.

 Best-in-class networking performance

Get up to 200 Gbps of dynamic network bandwidth.

 Developer-friendly

Use the REST-based API that’s aligned to industry norms, with easy integration into existing tooling.

 Logically isolated

Extend your IP addresses to dedicated PCI and VLAN interface. Keep granular control over which applications can access your resources.

 Security rich environment

Effectively maintain your regulated environment with support for KYOK, BYOK and the highest level of FIPS certification.

 Cost-effective high availability

Strengthen fault tolerance and help keep key specific workloads from being under-utilized or over-utilized.

 

How it's used

Modernize VMware ESXi workloads Deploy in a more advanced environment for extra-high mobility and availability. Learn more
Create HPC file systems Build a high-performance computing file system by leveraging Terraform and IBM Spectrum Scale. Learn more
Get full VMware NSX-T network support Control your IP space on 100 Gbps. Extend across cloud and on-premise. Learn more

Features and specifications

SmartNIC technology

Get 4x faster network throughput up to 100 Gbps.

 Network orchestration

An isolated, network orchestration layer eliminates the pod boundary.

 Seamless connectivity

Establish internal or external private network connections.

Compute profiles

Ideal for CPU-intensive demands with moderate-to-high web traffic, such as production batch processing and front-end web servers.

 Balanced profiles

Ideal for midsize databases and common cloud applications with moderate traffic.

 Memory profiles

Ideal for RAM-intensive demands, such as large memory caching, in-memory analytics workloads and intensive database applications.

 Very high memory profiles

Ideal for running small to medium in-memory databases and OLAP workloads, such as SAP BW/4 HANA.
All secondary NVMe storage

Add a secondary, local NVMe drive (JBOD 3.2TB NVMe u.2).

 File storage

Specify an IOP tier to help avoid bottlenecks.

Boot storage

Implement local disk boot storage on redundant solid-state drives (SSDs).

Inherent protection

Employ highly available private virtual networks with security-rich capabilities integrated into the compute, storage and subnet levels.

Security groups

Control traffic for one or more bare metal servers with a collection of rules that act as your own virtual firewall.

Encryption

Attach a floating IP so nothing in the connection path forces a decryption to your bare metal server.

I selected IBM Cloud VPC because of 5 points that I thought and was proven correct based on my experience using the service. First is security. Secondly is agility. The third is isolation. Fourth is the high performance. Fifth, and last, is the scalability. Ivo Draginov CEO BatchService Learn more
Resources Get started with the bare metal for VPC product guide

Explore all provisioning instructions, tutorials, how to’s, and reference architectures.

Read the latest bare metal news

New SmartNIC brings exciting changes to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers VPC.

 Learn how to provision a bare metal server on IBM Cloud VPC

Watch how to order a bare metal server for VPC featuring Intel Xeon 8260 scalable processors and how to attach a floating IP.

 Deploy VMware on bare metal servers for VPC

See how to create IBM Cloud VPC with multiple subnets to support vSphere networking and the provisioning of a VMware vSphere.

Connecting to ESXi with bare metal servers for VPC

Learn how to connect VMware ESXi after your bare metal server is running to keep your network in a secure cloud environment.

 Join the IBM Cloud VPC Architecture Center

Explore reference diagrams, related code solutions, advanced courses, and more.

