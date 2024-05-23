Deploy from a software-defined, private cloud known as the IBM Cloud VPC (virtual private cloud). Go live across multizone regions in 10 minutes or less and expand capacity of modern apps with elastic provisioning and deprovisioning. Launch SAP and VMware solutions fast with preset profiles in a variety of sizes to match your core-to-memory ratio demands, all featuring 2nd and 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors with dynamic network bandwidth from 10 to 200 Gbps. Pay as you go, by the hour.