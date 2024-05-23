Deploy from a software-defined, private cloud known as the IBM Cloud VPC (virtual private cloud). Go live across multizone regions in 10 minutes or less and expand capacity of modern apps with elastic provisioning and deprovisioning. Launch SAP and VMware solutions fast with preset profiles in a variety of sizes to match your core-to-memory ratio demands, all featuring 2nd and 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors with dynamic network bandwidth from 10 to 200 Gbps. Pay as you go, by the hour.
Learn more about the benefits of IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on VPC with a short introduction and provisioning demo.
New 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors land on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC and bring with them more core-to-memory ratio options inside small to medium-sized profiles. Plus, dynamic network bandwidth features exclusive to IBM Cloud.
Compute: cx2-metal-96x192
96 vCPUs
192 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB local disk
Balanced: bx2d-metal-96x384
96 vCPUs
384 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB, 8 x 3200 GB local disk
Balanced: bx2-metal-192x768
192 vCPUs
768 GB RAM
100 Gbps bandwidth
1 x 960 GB local disk
Deploy bare metal servers to multizone regions and use floating IPs.
Get up to 200 Gbps of dynamic network bandwidth.
Use the REST-based API that’s aligned to industry norms, with easy integration into existing tooling.
Extend your IP addresses to dedicated PCI and VLAN interface. Keep granular control over which applications can access your resources.
Effectively maintain your regulated environment with support for KYOK, BYOK and the highest level of FIPS certification.
Strengthen fault tolerance and help keep key specific workloads from being under-utilized or over-utilized.
Get 4x faster network throughput up to 100 Gbps.
An isolated, network orchestration layer eliminates the pod boundary.
Establish internal or external private network connections.
Ideal for CPU-intensive demands with moderate-to-high web traffic, such as production batch processing and front-end web servers.
Ideal for midsize databases and common cloud applications with moderate traffic.
Ideal for RAM-intensive demands, such as large memory caching, in-memory analytics workloads and intensive database applications.
Ideal for running small to medium in-memory databases and OLAP workloads, such as SAP BW/4 HANA.
Add a secondary, local NVMe drive (JBOD 3.2TB NVMe u.2).
Specify an IOP tier to help avoid bottlenecks.
Implement local disk boot storage on redundant solid-state drives (SSDs).
Employ highly available private virtual networks with security-rich capabilities integrated into the compute, storage and subnet levels.
Control traffic for one or more bare metal servers with a collection of rules that act as your own virtual firewall.
Attach a floating IP so nothing in the connection path forces a decryption to your bare metal server.
Explore all provisioning instructions, tutorials, how to’s, and reference architectures.
New SmartNIC brings exciting changes to IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers VPC.
Watch how to order a bare metal server for VPC featuring Intel Xeon 8260 scalable processors and how to attach a floating IP.
See how to create IBM Cloud VPC with multiple subnets to support vSphere networking and the provisioning of a VMware vSphere.
Learn how to connect VMware ESXi after your bare metal server is running to keep your network in a secure cloud environment.
Explore reference diagrams, related code solutions, advanced courses, and more.
