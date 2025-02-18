Home

Cloud

GPU and AI Accelerator

 GPUs and AI Accelerators  on IBM Cloud
The power of choice for your AI deployments
Explore IBM Cloud Catalog
3d render of Hi-tech data storage server hallway
Securely scale AI with a broad selection of GPUs and AI accelerators

IBM Cloud® is committed to bringing the power of AI to our enterprise clients, helping you prioritize your outcomes and helping ensure you have the power of choice when it comes to your AI deployments. Our cloud is built for modern enterprises, prioritizing data security, compliance and trust. We safeguard your data and deliver generative AI capabilities that drive competitive differentiation and long-term success.

Get on-demand access to a variety of GPUs and AI accelerators, including NVIDIA H200 GPUs and Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators. GPUs and AI accelerators on IBM Cloud can integrate with your infrastructure, application and hybrid cloud requirements. We also provide an open architecture for supporting Red Hat OpenShift, IBM watsonx, HPC software and more.
Recent news Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators Now Available on IBM Cloud  NVIDIA H200 GPUs Now Available on IBM Cloud  IBM Announces Collaboration with AMD and Expands its AI Accelerator Offerings
GPUs and AI accelerators
NVIDIA GPUs

Scale efficiently with on-demand access to NVIDIA GPUs – purpose-built for AI and accelerated data processing, HPC, and visualization use cases.

Explore NVIDIA GPUs Intel Gaudi 3 AI Accelerators 

Cost-effectively scale for enterprise AI inferencing with high-performance, flexibility in deployment, and open development. 

Explore Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators
The IBM Cloud AI difference How IBM Cloud Brings Your AI from Pilot to Production
Data privacy

Protect your data efficiently—even IBM can't access it. We’ll help you manage it, while you control your encryption keys so only you can access it.
Built-in security

Mitigate security threats with IBM Security and Compliance Center Workload Protection. Minimize misconfigurations, quickly identify threats and get visibility into third and fourth party risks.
Choice of AI infrastructure

Deploy your AI models in the cloud with GPUs and AI accelerators, or on-premises and in edge devices. Choose from a wide selection of adaptable AI infrastructure that integrates with various frameworks and tools for high-performance AI.
Automated, always-on compliance

Address the latest governance and risk standards with tools that automate the process of identifying regulatory changes and translate changes into enforceable policies.
DevOps efficiency tools

Automate your deployment pipeline and speed time to production with deployable architectures or container management tools from Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Code Engine.
End-to-end stack

Go beyond cloud. IBM delivers a full stack of server, storage and networking services to help you overcome AI's hidden costs and technical hurdles.

Related solutions

IBM watsonx Red Hat OpenShift Deployable architectures Secure AI deployments HPC
Client stories
US Open

"The AI models that are built with watsonx do more than enhance the digital experience of the US open. They also scale the productivity of our editorial team by automating key workflows." - Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, United States Tennis Association

Read about the US Open transformation Blendow Group

Blendow Group's Leap into AI-Enhanced Legal Intelligence Analysis with IBM

Read about Blendow Group Westfield Insurance

Industry pressures drive new technology requirements

Read about Westfield Insurance
Resources
Reinventing data preparation on cloud to scale enterprise AI
How IBM is helping clients deploy Foundation Models
Supercharging IBM’s cloud-native AI supercomputer
Take the next step

Explore deployment options for GPUs and AI accelerators on the IBM Cloud Catalog.

 Explore IBM Cloud Catalog