Happiest Minds has been at the forefront of enabling digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers. The company is committed to delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights for its customers.

To enable its customers to gain more value from its core business product, Happiest Minds wanted to adopt generative AI (gen AI) technology. It was critical for the company that its customers could find information quickly and accurately. It was equally critical that its customers could use that information to make faster decisions to propel their business growth opportunities and launch into markets.

As part of implementing gen AI based capability, the Digital Content Monetization (DCM) Platform, a Happiest Minds IP, required data mining from huge content repositories. The content is in various forms, and querying usually only results in paragraphs that match with the keywords searched for.