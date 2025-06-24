Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI Accelerators on IBM Cloud

The powerful, cost-effective and open AI accelerator for generative AI workloads.

Close view of Gaudi 3 boasts 64 Tensor processor cores (TPCs) and eight matrix multiplication engines (MMEs)
IBM Cloud is the first global cloud service provider to deliver Intel® Gaudi® 3

Unlock, innovate and deploy new AI solutions with Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud®—designed to help you cost-effectively scale for enterprise AI demands with high-performance, flexibility in deployment and open development.   

Support a broad range of generative AI inferencing applications and frameworks, including large language models (LLM) and multi-modal models (MMM). Start quickly with IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC or Red Hat® OpenShift® Kubernetes Service. Support for IBM watsonx®, Red Hat OpenShift AI clusters, IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, deployable architectures on IBM Cloud, and an automated Terraform-based deployment are planned for 2H 2025.

A new solution for enterprise AI
Graphics and charts displayed on a clean background illustration
Competitive AI price and performance

Get cost-effective generative AI performance for high inferencing throughput and optimized total cost of ownership.

 
A cloud icon representing documents, processes integrated illustration
Fast, efficient scaling

Easily increase system scalability with flexible capacity support and freedom from closed system lock-ins.
Application displaying a variety of colors in different sections and features illustration
Open development, choice in deployment

Accelerate AI workloads with the Intel Gaudi 3 deployment model of your choice and help remove developer barriers with open-source models on an open-standards, public cloud.
Deploy based on your infrastructure and software requirements

Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators are paired with 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC.
Provision a stand-alone server on the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC)

Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators can be deployed through IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC cloud instances. IBM Cloud VPC is designed for high resiliency and security inside a software-defined network where clients can build isolated private clouds while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. The Intel Gaudi 3 cloud instance, which also supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI images, is ideal for clients with highly specialized software stacks, or those who require full control over their underlying server.

The difference is in the design
High-bandwidth memory (HBM)

Speed up generative AI performance and build with more tokens and more models on a single card with 128GB of HBM capacity at 3.7 TB/sec bandwidth speed.
Industry-standard Ethernet

Eliminate fabric lock in and help reduce integration costs while increasing your choice of switching with industry-standard Ethernet.

 
High-capacity data transmission

Get massive scale-out and scale-up capacity with 24x 200 GbE ports of high capacity RoCE.
Open development

Simplify development with the Intel® Gaudi® 3 Extension for PyTorch and help reduce development time and code maintenance with an optimized model library on Hugging Face.
High core performance

Take advantage of the Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI Accelerator Matrix Multiplication Engine with specialized high-performance cores designed for less data transfers.
Simplified migration

Lift and shift models with as few as three lines of code on open software with user-friendly developer tools.

Resources
IBM Cloud infrastructure for AI
Intel® Gaudi® 3 docs
Get started with Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud. Explore provisioning guides, getting started tutorials, profile details and more.
A blue and white design with circles.
IBM Cloud VPC docs
Learn more about IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud. Explore provisioning guides, getting started tutorials and more.
Illustration, human centric AI
IBM watsonx.ai demo
Take a tour of the watsonx.ai developer studio. Learn how to build prompts, experiment with foundation models and build ML models.
See the partnership in action with this behind-the-scenes look into Intel Gaudi 3 on IBM Cloud
Professional IT Programer Working in Data Center on Desktop Computer with Three Displays, Doing Development of Software and Hardware. Displays Show Blockchain, Data Network Architecture Concept
Intel Gaudi 3 infographic
View and download quick insights to Intel Gaudi 3 on IBM Cloud
Close-up Focus on Person's Hands Typing on the Desktop Computer Backlit Keyboard. Screens Show Coding Language User Interface. Software Engineer Create Innovative e-Commerce App. Program Development
Intel and IBM Cloud: Better together infographic
View and download quick insights for all partnership related products and services delivered on IBM Cloud

Frequently asked questions

Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud are designed for high-performance AI workloads, featuring 64 Tensor Processor Cores (TPCs) and eight Matrix Multiplication Engines (MMEs) to help accelerate deep neural network computations. Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud are also equipped with 128 GB of HBM2E memory and offer up to 3.7 TB/s of memory bandwidth, and support industry-standard Ethernet networking with 24x200 GbE ports, providing 9.6 Tbps of bi-directional bandwidth for scalable system interconnectivity.

Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators deliver broad AI application support, including inferencing, 3D generation, text generation, classification, video generation, sentiment, translation, image generation, summarization, and Q&A – with focus on multi-modal, large language modals (LLM), and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

With 128 GB of HBM2E memory and up to 3.7 TB/s of memory bandwidth, Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud help ensure fast data throughput, reducing bottlenecks and enabling developers to process massive datasets more quickly and efficiently.

Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud are fitted within IBM Cloud Virtual Servers on the IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The IBM Cloud VPC is a highly resilient and highly secure software-defined network (SDN) on which you can build isolated private clouds while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. The Intel® Gaudi® 3 virtual server profile on IBM Cloud VPC is a pre-configured combination of vCPU, RAM, and storage to quickly to start a virtual server instance.

Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud support popular frameworks, including, PyTorch, ONNX, and DeepSpeed. Over 400k models are available on Hugging Face, optimized for use with the Optimum Habana software library. The full Intel® Gaudi® software suite and framework support is designed to facilitate easy migration, enabling developers to integrate existing models with minimal code changes.

 
Related products Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud
Create your own Red Hat OpenShift cluster of compute hosts to deploy and manage containerized apps on IBM Cloud virtual servers, bare metal servers or on your own hardware or third-party cloud using IBM Cloud Satellite.
IBM watsonx
Explore a full portfolio of AI products that accelerate the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity.
IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service
Choose a certified, managed Kubernetes solution built for creating a cluster of compute hosts to deploy containerized apps on IBM Cloud. IBM manages the master, freeing you from host OS, runtime and version-update processes.
Deployable architectures on IBM Cloud
Easily deploy your applications and systems across various environments with a preconfigured set of infrastructure code (IaC) for seamless deployment that makes it easy for developers and operations teams to quickly deploy new features and system updates.
Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) Pattern on IBM Cloud
Automate RAG deployment with supporting IBM Cloud and watsonx services and embed your enterprise data in generative AI solutions.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC
Highly scalable, single-tenant and multi-tenant virtual machines you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control.
Take the next step

Explore Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI Accelerators on IBM Cloud.

