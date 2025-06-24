Unlock, innovate and deploy new AI solutions with Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud®—designed to help you cost-effectively scale for enterprise AI demands with high-performance, flexibility in deployment and open development.

Support a broad range of generative AI inferencing applications and frameworks, including large language models (LLM) and multi-modal models (MMM). Start quickly with IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC or Red Hat® OpenShift® Kubernetes Service. Support for IBM watsonx®, Red Hat OpenShift AI clusters, IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, deployable architectures on IBM Cloud, and an automated Terraform-based deployment are planned for 2H 2025.



Learn more about Intel Gaudi 3 technology