Home Architectures Deployable Architectures on IBM Cloud
Deployable Architectures on IBM Cloud

Deployable architectures on IBM Clod that help you accelerate innovation, enhance efficiency, and maintain security and compliance while optimizing costs

Explore full catalog
Deployable Architectures Find the best-fit deployable architecture that can help you accelerate innovation, enhance efficiency, and maintain security and compliance while optimizing costs. DevSecOps Application Lifecycle Management

Utilize a set of predefined DevSecOps toolchain templates designed for continuous integration, deployment and compliance.  

 Explore this architecture IBM Cloud Essential Security and Observability Services

Deploy core security and other supporting services to get set up to manage the security compliance of the resources in your account.

 Explore this architecture Maximo Application Suite

Deploy an IBM Maximo Application Suite instance in a Red Hat Openshift cluster.

 Explore this architecture Power Virtual Server with VPC landing zone

Build an IBM Cloud® Power Virtual Servers (PowerVS) offering according to the best practices and requirements from IBM Cloud®. 

 Explore this architecture Power Virtual Server for SAP HANA

Deploy SAP systems on Power infrastructure for deployable architectures to optimize performance of your SAP HANA workloads.   

 Explore this architecture Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on VPC landing zone

Use the deployable architecture to create Red Hat OpenShift workload clusters on a secure VPC (virtual private cloud) network.  

 Explore this architecture Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) Pattern

Automate RAG deployment with supporting IBM Cloud and watsonx services, embed your enterprise data in generative AI solution.

 Explore this architecture VPC landing zone

Deploy a secure VPC network without requiring additional compute resources, to help improve your cloud infrastructure. 

 Explore this architecture VSI on VPC landing zone

Deploy a VSI on VPC landing zone to create a secure infrastructure with virtual servers to run your workloads on a VPC network.  

 Explore this architecture
Next steps

Explore IBM Cloud solutions to build scalable infrastructure at a lower cost, deploy new applications instantly, and scale up workloads based on demand—all within a security-rich platform.

 IBM Cloud deployable architectures Explore modules to use for building
Footnotes

{1 Report title, Publisher, XX Month XXXX}