AI integration is vital for businesses to survive and grow in today's tech-driven landscape. IBM has integrated AI into many aspects of their daily operations, including customer support, HR and sales. It has enhanced efficiency by automating many tasks and optimizing processes. Previously, the CIO Hybrid Cloud Platform had faced a critical backlog of production AI applications.

The platform team endeavored to improve AI application productivity by creating application environments that follow best practices using in-house scripts and UI components. However, this complexity also introduced a few hurdles, for example, maintaining pace with rapid technological advancements while focusing on security, scalability and compliance. The dynamic nature of these applications necessitated frequent updates and modifications, straining engineering resources.

This situation presented a unique opportunity for IBM to devise a cutting-edge solution that could help bridge the gap between ambitious application requirements and resource limitations. IBM could optimize the use of their own technologies to revolutionize application management and deployment processes.