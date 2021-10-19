What is Terraform?

Terraform, an open source “Infrastructure as Code” tool created by HashiCorp, allows programmers to build, change and version infrastructure safely and efficiently.
Terraform is a declarative coding tool that enables developers to use a high-level configuration language called HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL) to describe the desired “end-state” cloud or on-premises infrastructure for running an application. It then generates a plan for reaching that end-state and runs the plan to provision the infrastructure.
Terraform uses a simple syntax, provisions infrastructure across multiple cloud and on-premises data centers and safely and efficiently reprovision infrastructure in response to configuration changes. This is why it is currently one of the most popular infrastructure automation tools available. If your organization plans to deploy a hybrid cloud or multicloud environment, you’ll likely want or need to get to know Terraform.
To better understand the advantages of Terraform, it helps to first understand the benefits of Infrastructure as Code (IaC). IaC allows developers to code infrastructure to make provisioning automated, faster and repeatable. It’s a key component of Agile and DevOps practices such as version control, continuous integration and continuous deployment.
Infrastructure as code can help with the following:
There are a few key reasons developers choose to use Terraform over other Infrastructure as Code tools:
Terraform modules are small, reusable Terraform configurations for multiple infrastructure resources that are used together. Terraform modules are useful because they allow complex resources to be automated with reusable, configurable constructs. Writing even a very simple Terraform file results in a module. A module can call other modules—called child modules—which can make assembling configuration faster and more concise. Modules can also be called multiple times, either within the same configuration or in separate configurations.
Terraform providers are plugins that implement resource types. Providers contain all the code needed to authenticate and connect to a service—typically from a public cloud provider—on behalf of the user. You can find providers for the cloud platforms and services you use, add them to your configuration and then use their resources to provision infrastructure. Providers are available for nearly every major cloud provider, SaaS offering and more, developed or supported by the Terraform community or individual organizations. Refer to the Terraform documentation for a detailed list.
Sometimes, there confusion between Terraform and Kubernetes and what they do. The truth is that they are not alternatives and work effectively together.
Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration system that lets developers schedule deployments onto nodes in a compute cluster and actively manages containerized workloads to make sure that their state matches the users’ intentions.
Terraform is an Infrastructure as Code tool with a broader reach, which lets developers automate complete infrastructure that spans multiple public clouds and private clouds.
Terraform can automate and manage Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), or even Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) level capabilities and build all these resources across all those providers in parallel. You can use Terraform to automate the provisioning of Kubernetes—particularly managed Kubernetes clusters on cloud platforms—and to automate the deployment of applications into a cluster.
Terraform and Ansible are both Infrastructure as Code tools, but there are a couple significant differences between the two:
