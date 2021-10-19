What is Terraform?

Terraform is a declarative coding tool that enables developers to use a high-level configuration language called HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL) to describe the desired “end-state” cloud or on-premises infrastructure for running an application. It then generates a plan for reaching that end-state and runs the plan to provision the infrastructure.

Terraform uses a simple syntax, provisions infrastructure across multiple cloud and on-premises data centers and safely and efficiently reprovision infrastructure in response to configuration changes. This is why it is currently one of the most popular infrastructure automation tools available. If your organization plans to deploy a hybrid cloud or multicloud environment, you’ll likely want or need to get to know Terraform.