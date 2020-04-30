What is Kubernetes Ingress?

There are several ways to expose your application to the outside of your Kubernetes cluster, and you’ll want to select the appropriate one based on your specific use case.

The four main options we’ll be comparing in this post are: ClusterIP, NodePort, LoadBalancer, and Ingress. Each provides a way to expose services and is useful in different situations. A service is essentially a frontend for your application that automatically reroutes traffic to available pods in an evenly distributed way. Services are an abstract way of exposing an application running on a set of pods as a network service. Pods are immutable, which means that when they die, they are not resurrected. The Kubernetes cluster creates new pods in the same node or in a new node once a pod dies.

Similar to pods and deployments, services are resources in Kubernetes. A service provides a single point of access from outside the Kubernetes cluster and allows you to dynamically access a group of replica pods.

For internal application access within a Kubernetes cluster, ClusterIP is the preferred method. It is a default setting in Kubernetes and uses an internal IP address to access the service.

To expose a service to external network requests, NodePort, LoadBalancer, and Ingress are possible options. We’ll look at Ingress first and compare the services later in the article.